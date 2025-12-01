Sad Photo of Lane Kiffin's Clothes After Leaving Ole Miss for LSU Loved By Fans
Lane Kiffin said goodbye to Ole Miss and hello to LSU on Sunday as he finally made his decision on his coaching future. The 50-year-old is leaving the 11-1 Rebels behind as they prepare for a likely spot in the College Football Playoff and taking over the Tigers, who finished the season 7-5.
Kiffin's decision led to fans sending him off at the local Oxford airport with a slew of bad words and middle fingers, as they were all rightfully upset with the coach's decision to leave the team at the worst possible time of the season.
While Kiffin said he tried his best to talk Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter into letting him stay and coach the Rebels in the playoffs before leaving for LSU, the school declined that option and instead started anew with defensive coordinator Pete Golding being named the new head coach.
Shortly after the news hit, a photo of what appears to be Kiffin's clothes sitting out on a sidewalk went viral on social media.
Check this out:
Amazing.
College football fans had lots of reactions to that photo of Lane Kiffin's clothes
What a day for college football.