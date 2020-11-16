SI.com
The Grove Report
SEC Postpones Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M This Weekend, Announce Tentative Date for Rescheduling

Nate Gabler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (The Southeastern Conference) – The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game of November 21 has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Because Texas A&M has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Ole Miss at Texas A&M game will be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

This is a developing story that we will have more on throughout today.

