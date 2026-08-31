Six Ole Miss Position Rooms. Six Breakout Candidates To Watch
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With the 2026 season coming up, the Rebels enter the season as the ninth-ranked program in college football, as expectations are through the roof entering 2026.
The Ole Miss Rebels will need players to step up and break out during the 2026 season, as both the offense and defense lost major amounts of talent.
WR Room: Caleb Cunninham
The Ole Miss offense lost a ton of returning receiver production from the 2025 season, as the Rebels really need a player like Caleb Cunningham to step up and become a breakthrough player in 2026.
Caleb Cunningham flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide to Ole Miss, as the highly touted wide receiver committed to Lane Kiffin. Cunningham could have followed Kiffin to LSU, but the 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver could be due for a breakout season.
RB Room: Shekai Mills-Knight
It seems like the Ole Miss run game will be split between two players, star running back Kewan Lacy and transfer running back Makhi Hughes. Do not be surprised, however, if you see Shekai Mills-Knight enter games and provide a boost to the team.
SMK provides great speed at the running back position while also showing off his pass blocking abilities. It could be very likely that SMK becomes the third-down back in 2026.
Defensive Line Group: Blake Purchase
Oregon transfer Blake Purchase's name has been flying around during fall camp, as the signs have been positive and it seemingly looks like Purchase will have a big season for the Rebels in 2026.
Even in a crowded defensive line group that consists of Will Echoles, Suntarine Perkins, and Kam Franklin, the Rebels will still get added depth and maybe even a star in Purchase.
Defensive Back Room: Antonio Kite
It is pretty obvious, at least on paper, that the Ole Miss defensive back room will be vastly improved from the 2025 season, a season in which the Rebels struggled to guard elite pass catchers.
Antonio Kite returns to the Rebels as one of the main guys in the defensive back group. Kite is joined by Auburn transfer Jay Crawford, as the two could form a great duo in Oxford in 2026.
LB Room: Luke Ferrelli
Luke Ferrelli will be a starter for Ole Miss on day one after putting together a stellar freshman season at Cal. Ferrelli was an elite open-space tackler and an All-ACC player as a freshman.
Another elite transfer joins Ferrelli, as the Rebels added Keaton Thomas from Baylor. The duo looks to become one of the best linebacker tandems in the SEC.
TE Room: Caleb Odom
Caleb Odom finally gets his chance to be the starting tight end in 2026. The long playmaker will be dynamic in the passing game while looking to improve his run blocking heading into Week 1.
Ole Miss uses the tight end position a lot, so expect to see a good amount of production from Odom week in and week out.
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Tanner Shapiro is a senior at the University of Mississippi pursuing a degree in journalism with a minor in marketing. He is a staff writer for The Daily Mississippian, covering basketball and contributing sports coverage for the campus community. Outside of journalism, Tanner enjoys golfing, traveling, and spending time with friends.Follow TannerShapiro