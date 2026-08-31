Six Ole Miss Position Rooms. Six Breakout Candidates To Watch

With the 2026 season coming up, the Rebels enter the season as the ninth-ranked program in college football, as expectations are through the roof entering 2026.

The Ole Miss Rebels will need players to step up and break out during the 2026 season, as both the offense and defense lost major amounts of talent.

WR Room: Caleb Cunninham

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham (3) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ole Miss offense lost a ton of returning receiver production from the 2025 season, as the Rebels really need a player like Caleb Cunningham to step up and become a breakthrough player in 2026.

Caleb Cunningham flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide to Ole Miss, as the highly touted wide receiver committed to Lane Kiffin. Cunningham could have followed Kiffin to LSU, but the 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver could be due for a breakout season.

RB Room: Shekai Mills-Knight

Baylor's Shekai Mills-Knight (1) during the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It seems like the Ole Miss run game will be split between two players, star running back Kewan Lacy and transfer running back Makhi Hughes. Do not be surprised, however, if you see Shekai Mills-Knight enter games and provide a boost to the team.

SMK provides great speed at the running back position while also showing off his pass blocking abilities. It could be very likely that SMK becomes the third-down back in 2026.

Defensive Line Group: Blake Purchase

Oregon outside linebacker Blake Purchase works out during practice with the Oregon Ducks Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon transfer Blake Purchase's name has been flying around during fall camp, as the signs have been positive and it seemingly looks like Purchase will have a big season for the Rebels in 2026.

Even in a crowded defensive line group that consists of Will Echoles, Suntarine Perkins, and Kam Franklin, the Rebels will still get added depth and maybe even a star in Purchase.

Defensive Back Room: Antonio Kite

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is pretty obvious, at least on paper, that the Ole Miss defensive back room will be vastly improved from the 2025 season, a season in which the Rebels struggled to guard elite pass catchers.

Antonio Kite returns to the Rebels as one of the main guys in the defensive back group. Kite is joined by Auburn transfer Jay Crawford, as the two could form a great duo in Oxford in 2026.

LB Room: Luke Ferrelli

Aug 31, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) during the fourth quarter against the UC Davis Aggies at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Luke Ferrelli will be a starter for Ole Miss on day one after putting together a stellar freshman season at Cal. Ferrelli was an elite open-space tackler and an All-ACC player as a freshman.

Another elite transfer joins Ferrelli, as the Rebels added Keaton Thomas from Baylor. The duo looks to become one of the best linebacker tandems in the SEC.

TE Room: Caleb Odom

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) catches a two point conversion against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Odom finally gets his chance to be the starting tight end in 2026. The long playmaker will be dynamic in the passing game while looking to improve his run blocking heading into Week 1.

Ole Miss uses the tight end position a lot, so expect to see a good amount of production from Odom week in and week out.

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