Pete Golding Inherited Something at Ole Miss Most First-Year Coaches Don't

The Rebels went through a ton of coaching turmoil as former head coach Lane Kiffin left the Rebels following a victory over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Kiffin also took offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. with him to the LSU Tigers, leaving Ole Miss in a difficult coaching dilemma before the playoffs.

Ole Miss hired Pete Golding almost immediately, as Golding had served as the defensive coordinator prior to his hiring. Golding coached the three playoff games for Ole Miss, winning against Tulane and Georgia but falling short against Miami in the semifinals.

Golding and the Rebels enter 2026 with an absurd amount of talent, as the Rebels boast some of the premier star players that most first-year head coaches do not get to experience.

Trinidad Chambliss Leads The Way in 2026.

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding gets his star quarterback back for another year, as Chambliss won in court, granting him another year of eligibility at Ole Miss.

Chambliss went nuclear after taking over the starting job from Austin Simmons, who struggled with a nagging injury throughout the majority of the season. In 2025, Chambliss put up great numbers at Ole Miss, recording almost 4,000 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Golding also returns star running back Kewan Lacy, who broke numerous records for the Rebels. Lacy had a record-breaking 2025 season, breaking the Ole Miss single-season record for rushing touchdowns with 24.

Ole Miss enters the season with arguably the best quarterback and running back duo not only in the SEC, but in all of college football. Both players are expected to be potential Heisman candidates in what will be an important 2026 season.

Golding Inherits and Retains Great Defense

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Andrew Maddox (95) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding has already been coaching many of the current Ole Miss defensive players. Golding added depth at positions of need while filling holes with star players.

The Rebels' defensive line stars, Will Echoles, Kam Franklin, and Suntarine Perkins, make up one of the better defensive line groups in the SEC. Ole Miss also adds several key transfers along the defensive line, including Blake Purchase, who seems to be in for a big season.

The defensive back group has the most depth the Rebels have had in years, as the cornerback position has been a weakness for Ole Miss over the past couple of seasons. The linebacker group is also much improved, as Ole Miss added Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli.

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