    • October 13, 2021
    Tennessee Defensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss

    Ole Miss has one of the strongest offenses in the country. Who will the Volunteers try to counter the Rebels with on defense?
    No. 13 Ole Miss will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, this weekend to take on a high-flying offense in the Tennessee Volunteers, and while the Vols have put up a ton of points in recent games, it will be their defense that is tasked with stopping Matt Corral and company.

    The majority of Tennessee's production in the turnover department has come from forcing interceptions, something that Ole Miss has not had an issue with offensively thus far. Expect the Volunteers to try and mix up their looks on defense in an attempt to slow down the Heisman-candidate quarterback in Corral. 

    Tennessee is still finding its identity under first-year head coach Josh Heupel, but it has some defensive playmakers who can make a difference on that side of the football this weekend.

    Here are some of the key names to watch on the Volunteer defense.

    READ MORE: Offensive Players To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers

    DB Theo Jackson

    Jackson is the leader in total tackles for the Vols this season with 37, and he has 6.5 TFLs. In solo tackles, Jackson has 18, also tied for a team-high. Jackson missed last week's matchup with South Carolina but should be back vs. the Rebels. Something to monitor.

    DB Jaylen McCollough

    Although Matt Corral has yet to throw an interception in 2021, Jaylen McCollough has hauled in three picks thus far in the Tennessee season. He also has 17 solo tackles on the year and 2.5 TFLs.

    LB Jeremy Banks

    Banks comes in out of Cordova, Tennessee, and has garnered 33 total tackles, seven TFLs, and 3.5 sacks this season. The 6-1, 224 redshirt junior has been an anchor in the Volunteer front seven so far in 2021.

    Ole Miss and Tennessee are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday on SEC Network.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

