Texas Longhorns Arch Manning Impressed with Ole Miss Football, Austin Simmons
Texas quarterback Arch Manning took the podium on Tuesday at SEC Media Days with the new era of Longhorns football set to be underway.
After patiently waiting his turn, the former No. 1 prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle is up next as the signal-caller in Austin.
But he isn't the only quarterback in the Southeastern Conference that has sat back behind a veteran during his time in college.
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons will enter his first season as the starter in Oxford after sitting behind Jaxson Dart over the last two seasons.
Manning and Simmons recently spent time together this offseason where the two had an opportunity to talk ball before the 2025 season.
“It’s a little bit different now, I guess,” Manning said of his relationship to Ole Miss. “I grew up going to games. We had a place in Oxford. I’d spend a lot of the summer there and go to at least a game a year. Now, I guess, not as much.
“But they’ve got a really good coach and a really good team. Spent some time with Austin a few weeks ago. He’s a really good guy. He’s got a helluva arm. They’re in for a good year.”
Simmons enters his first season as the shot-caller in the Magnolia State while Manning looks to "live up to the hype" and carve out his own path with the Longhorns.
All eyes are on the Southeastern Conference this fall with significant change among the top schools in America.
