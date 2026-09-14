The Biggest Decision Pete Golding Got Wrong Against Charlotte Will Matter vs. LSU

The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels mostly took care of business in their dominant 41-9 win over Charlotte on September 12. However, the Rebels, and by extension their head coach, Pete Golding, weren't perfect.

The Rebels' defensive backs let up several explosive plays late that put a damper on the excitement post-game. Considering they also struggled against Louisville, Ole Miss has a real problem.

The problem could be related to injury trouble, for starters, or it could just be that not enough guys have stepped up. For sure, though, Pete Golding understands that the secondary is an issue that must be fixed before LSU kicks off SEC play, but how will he fix it?

Getting Healthier Will Help

Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In these first two games, the Rebels have been without Florida transfer safety Sharif Denson. Denson was a three-star transfer and is expected to be the starting strong safety when he is back healthy.

Guys like Anthony Robinson and Nick Cull have tried to fill Denson's spot to varying levels of success. Cull has the higher highs, with an interception that almost became a pick-six against Charlotte last week, but both could fall back into depth roles with Denson playing this week.

Another big-time player for the secondary who's missed time is Antonio Kite. Kite was arguably the best cornerback for the Rebels last season, and his presence has been missed since he left the Louisville game with an injury. Kite is expected to return September 19 against LSU.

Let the Best Five Develop

Mississippi Rebels safety Nick Cull returns an interception during the second quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another possibility for why the Rebels' secondary has been struggling is that Pete Golding keeps rotating players in and out at those spots to try to find the best starting five.

For example, nine defensive backs played against Charlotte while starters remained on the field.

It's understandable to want to get a look at more players at a position group that's already banged up. You would think the problem is that they just haven't found the right combination yet.

However, they've spent too much on players like Edwin Joseph, Joenel Aguero, Jalyn Crawford and more to not have the position group figured out with less than a week before the Magnolia Bowl.

With LSU and other SEC programs being significantly more talented at QB and receiver than Charlotte, continuing to search for a group and not just picking your core and allowing that group to develop together could very well come back to bite Pete Golding and the Rebels.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.