Ole Miss Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Charlotte

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Charlotte 49ers 41-9 on Saturday.

For such an uncompetitive game, there were some frustrations about how some players performed. That's not to say there weren't highlight performances; it was just a mixed bag.

Let's look into every position group and grade them, report card style on their performance against Charlotte.

Quarterback: A

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss rolls out of the pocket during the third quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss was ultra-efficient against Charlotte. He finished 23 of 26 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and was the biggest reason why Ole Miss had such a large lead before the backups came in.

Backup quarterback Deuce Knight came in late in the game and, despite an interception that wasn't entirely on him, looked good. His highlight play was a rushing touchdown where he hurdled a Charlotte defender.

Both QBs, particularly Chambliss, had the games they needed this week. Knight gave Rebel fans a reason to be excited about the future with him, as he's in place to take over the starting QB role next season, and Chambliss looked comfortable and kept up crucial momentum heading into the LSU game next weekend.

Running Back: B+

Before this game, there was some talk of Kewan Lacy being limited to recover from an injury he suffered at the end of Week 1's game against Louisville.

Instead, Lacy got 13 of the 16 carries that went to running backs. Lacy scored two touchdowns and ran for 87 yards. Depth running backs Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey combined for only 14 yards on their three carries.

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) reacts after a touchdown run during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The B+ grade is a combination of an expected impressive performance from Lacy and an indication that he is healthier than some thought. A mostly or completely healthy Lacy dramatically raises the ceiling of this 2026 Ole Miss team.

Wide Receiver/Tight End: B+

Wide receivers and tight ends are both included in this grade as the receiving corps. Ole Miss had a number of wide receivers play and look impressive. Deuce Alexander and Johntay Cook caught touchdowns; Horatio Fields looked to have kept his role in the offense, and former five-star Caleb Cunningham saw significant playing time, potentially unlocking a larger role for him later.

Caleb Odum was the main tight end in Week 1. With him out with an injury against Charlotte, the other main tight end, Luke Hasz, only caught two passes for 6 yards.

Offensive Line: C+

In a game where starting right tackle Tommy Kinsler didn't play, the offensive line only allowed one sack and helped the Rebels run for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

How much of that result is because of the offensive line and not because of the talents of Chambliss and Lacy, I'm not sure. At times, it felt like they were playing down to their competition, but ultimately, they got the job done.

If they want to continue to get the job done, they simply have to be better. Pass rushers like LSU's Jordan Ross could give this offensive line, particularly at the two tackle spots, a lot of trouble.

Defensive Line: B

Charlotte was more efficient at running the ball than they should've been. They finished with 143 rushing yards on 33 rushes.

The Ole Miss defensive line combined for four tackles for loss and a sack. It was another case of the position group getting the job done without necessarily taking it over. Though they didn't have to since the Rebels got out to a lead early.

One of the most valuable things about this game for the defensive line was just how many guys got snaps. Guys like Landon Barnes and Carmelow Reed getting experience could be crucial for their development.

Linebacker: B

Similar deal to the defensive line here with the linebackers. The results ended up alright because of playmakers like Suntarine Perkins, Luke Ferrelli and Keaton Thomas taking care of their responsibilities.

It was also a very nice game for linebacker Tah'j Butler, a transfer from Georgia Tech who's been hidden a little bit by Perkins, Ferrelli and Thomas.

Defensive Back: D

The defensive backs consistently, but not constantly, were getting beaten by Charlotte's wide receivers.

For as much as Ole Miss would've spent to get transfer defensive backs like Jayln Crawford, Edwin Joseph, Joenel Aguero and more, they simply can't be as spotty as they have been.

The only interception on the day came from safety Nick Cull.

Special Teams: A

Both of Ole Miss punter Oscar Bird's punts went smoothly, and kicker Lucas Carneiro, who kicked the walk-off field goal against Louisville, hit both of his attempts, including a 57-yarder.

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