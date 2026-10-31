The French-Canadian Revolution: Who Is Ole Miss RB Shekai Mills-Knight?

When Ole Miss needed someone to step up in its backfield, Shekai Mills-Knight answered the call.

With starting running back Kewan Lacy sidelined by a dislocated shoulder, the Rebels entered Saturday's matchup against Auburn searching for production from their backfield. The sophomore running back has taken advantage of the opportunity, rushing 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers.

For Mills-Knight, the performance represents another step forward in a young career that has largely unfolded behind the scenes in Oxford.

From DDO to Oxford

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) reacts with running back Shekai Mills-Knight (33) after a touchdown run during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hailing from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Canada, Mills-Knight took an unconventional path to the SEC. He moved to Tennessee before his junior high school season, attending The Baylor School in Chattanooga, where he quickly became one of the state's premier running backs.

His production caught the attention of college programs nationwide. A four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Mills-Knight ranked as high as No. 79 nationally by Rivals and as a top-five recruit in Tennessee.

Ole Miss was among the first programs to recognize his potential. Former Rebels running backs coach Kevin Smith extended an early offer, helping build a relationship that ultimately brought Mills-Knight to Oxford.

The decision came despite interest from several major programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Miami and Tennessee. Mills-Knight committed to the Rebels in August 2024, choosing Ole Miss over a collection of prominent programs.

His high school production gave the Rebels plenty of reasons for the Rebels to be excited about his arrival. Mills-Knight rushed for 1,113 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2023 season and was a three-time league MVP. He also helped Baylor School capture a Division II Class AAA championship in 2024.

However, opportunities were limited during his first season in Oxford.

Mills-Knight appeared in just three games as a freshman in 2025, recording eight carries for 25 yards. With Lacy leading the backfield and nearing the Ole Miss single-season touchdown record, the Canadian native spent much of his first collegiate season waiting for his chance.

That opportunity began to emerge this season. Mills-Knight entered Saturday's contest with four carries for 42 yards and one touchdown, including a 35-yard scoring run against Vanderbilt that showcased his ability to make plays in the open field.

His opportunity against Auburn grew even more significant after Lacy dislocated his shoulder in the Rebels' loss to Texas last weekend. Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding acknowledged earlier in the week that Mills-Knight would have a chance to contribute with the starting running back out.

"I think Makhi (Frazier) came in and played well. I think, with Kewan being out this week, Shekai is going to have a real opportunity this week as well," Golding said Monday.

The sophomore has begun making the most of that opportunity.

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Mills-Knight brings a physical presence to the Ole Miss backfield. His combination of size, speed and high school production made him an intriguing addition to the Rebels' 2025 recruiting class. Now, with a larger role in the offense, he is beginning to demonstrate that potential at the collegiate level.

Forming a strong tailback tandem with the Michigan State transfer Frazier, the Rebels have seemingly formed Lacy in the aggregate in a sort of moneyball tactic.

Ole Miss entered Saturday looking for answers in its running game. With Mills-Knight emerging as another option, the Rebels could have found an important piece in their backfield moving forward.

For a player who spent much of his freshman season waiting for his opportunity, Saturday's performance against Auburn could mark the beginning of a much larger role in Oxford.

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