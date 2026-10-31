Auburn vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Live Game Updates and Box Score
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Coming off a frustrating loss in Austin, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium looking to get their playoff push back on track. Standing in their way is an Auburn team that has already shown how dangerous it can be on the road.
The Tigers stunned then No. 1 Georgia two weeks ago before falling to LSU last Saturday. With both teams looking to bounce back, Ole Miss cannot afford to overlook Auburn with another showdown against Georgia waiting next week.
The Rebels will have to respond without Kewan Lacy, who is out after dislocating his shoulder against Texas. Makhi Frazier steps into a much larger role after rushing for 301 yards on 51 carries this season, including a 101 yard game against Missouri. His ability to establish the run could take pressure off Trinidad Chambliss following his three-interception outing in Austin.
Defensively, Pete Golding's group faces another test against a mobile quarterback in Byrum Brown, Auburn's leading passer and rusher. Better tackling and limiting explosive plays will be essential after last week's struggles.
For Ole Miss, Saturday is about more than getting back in the win column. The Rebels need a cleaner performance to build confidence entering November's defining stretch of SEC football.
Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses below
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Luke Rouquette is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi studying journalism. He has created short-form sports content for On SI as well as his own personal pages for the past year. Outside of journalism, he enjoys creating content, playing basketball, playing video games, and spending time with friends.