Pete Golding Gives Concerning Update on Kewan Lacy After Texas Loss

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels weren't able to overcome a desperate team on Saturday night against the Texas Longhorns.

Unfortunately, there may be some disappointing news about superstar running back Kewan Lacy. Fans are still looking for a major update after Lacy left the game with an apparent injury.

Lacy Injures the Same Shoulder Against Texas

Injuries have tainted Lacy's 2026 season. Lacy missed the Rebels' game against the No. 21 Florida Gators with a shoulder injury, which helped the Gators defeat the Rebels 52-28.

Lacy returned after a bye week and saw limited action against the Vanderbilt Commodores, rushing for 39 yards and scoring a touchdown on seven carries. The injury seemed to be behind him after he ran for 122 yards on 16 carries against the Missouri Tigers.

Lacy and Makhi Frazier each got over 100 rushing yards, the first time since 2022 that two Rebels ran for over 100 yards in the same game. Lacy struggled against the Longhorns, rushing for just 36 yards on 16 carries. Unfortunately, Lacy left the game in the third quarter with an injury.

Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy fights for yardage against Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked in the postgame conference about the injury, head coach Pete Golding said, "I've not got an update on that... Obviously, I was on the field with him. He was in a lot of pain. Same shoulder, so hopefully we’ll get updates soon."

As it stands now, fans are still waiting for an update on Lacy. But it isn't good to see that he injured the same shoulder. A recurring injury for a running back is something that no coach ever wants to see. Missing time because of this is expected, and even if the injury isn't too major, it might be smart to let him heal.

It's hard to tell when we'll learn more, but this injury isn't ideal for an Ole Miss team that must rebound. Lacy is a critical part of a powerful Ole Miss offense, so getting a good update would be really great to see.

Who Can Step Up In the Running Back Room?

The good news is that backup running back Makhi Frazier isn't your typical backup. Frazier was the starting RB for the Michigan State Spartans last season, rushing for 520 yards and two touchdowns on 116 carries.

The Rebels acquired Frazier from the transfer portal to add depth to the RB room. Frazier hasn't disappointed so far, totaling 301 rushing yards on 51 carries for Ole Miss. Most of the pressure will be on Frazier, but the team has other options.

Ole Miss RB Makhi Frazier runs against Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman Shekai Mills-Knight showed his speed and ability with a 35-yard touchdown run against Vanderbilt. Freshman JT Lindsey has struggled so far this season, but Ole Miss knows he can improve. The Rebels also have an interesting option in Joshua Dye, who ran for 1,831 yards and 28 touchdowns last season with Utah Tech.

Dye, despite his insane season in the FCS last year, has hardly seen the field, with only 4 carries for 25 yards so far, but he clearly has the potential to be great. Lacy's injury definitely hurts, but the Rebels were smart in the offseason to add depth at this position.

It won't be easy to replace Lacy if the room has to, but Frazier, Mills-Knight, Lindsey, and Dye give Golding plenty of options. It will be interesting, not just now but in the future, to see who can step up if Lacy gets a not-so-great injury update.

The Rebels must host the Auburn Tigers in a potentially dangerous matchup next, then face the Georgia Bulldogs the following week. Maintaining a solid run game will be critical in big matches. The hope is that Lacy can return for a game against a big team like Georgia, but there's no way to tell right now.

We are still waiting for an update, and we may get one soon. But an injury to the same shoulder isn't ideal. The good news, though, is that RB depth can help the Rebels survive without their superstar RB.

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