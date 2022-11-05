‘The Grind is Different in the SEC’: Ole Miss Rebels’ Forward Theo Akwuba Emphasizes Daily Competitiveness

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels men’s basketball team is only two days out from their first game of the season.

Their first game of the season is at home against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, Nov. 7, at 8:00 p.m. CT. This is an important season for Ole Miss as they have several returning seniors looking to finish their collegiate careers strong, and they are welcoming several transfers to the roster. The Rebels are gearing up for a promising year.

Senior forward Robert Allen has worked his tail off to return to the court after a devastating knee injury prematurely ended his season last year. Sophomore Daeshun Ruffin was also prepared to make his debut this Monday, but he unfortunately suffered a bone bruise in the Rebels’ exhibition game this past Tuesday. His injury status is week-to-week.

The Rebels added former Jackson State forward and three-time Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jayveous McKinnis, former Louisiana center and Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, Theo Akwuba, and former Buffalo forward and Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year Josh Mballa. This team is filled with athletic players that could thrive in this fast paced system.

“Our main focus against Alcorn is to increase that rebound number,” Akwuba said. “I think our faster tempo is also going to help us a lot in transition.”

The increased offensive tempo has been a goal all offseason for the team and with a roster as deep as the Rebels, it will be interesting to see which players can carve out a role for themselves.

“We have depth at every position,” Akwuba said. “Everyone is starting to get healthy at the right time and as the season goes on the rotation gets shorter because there is competition every day.”

And as the rotation becomes clearer, Akwuba plans to be a part of it.

“I have made a lot of progress,” Akwuba said. “It is a different grind in the SEC. There is competition every day. Guys are always competing for spots.”

