The Next Position Battle to Watch for Ole Miss

Ole Miss has produced one of the best defenses in the SEC over the past several seasons.

After many key losses, Kam Franklin has likely secured an edge spot following a breakout year (69 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and five sacks). However, there is still no definitive starter on the other side.

Nevada transfer Jonathan Maldonado and Oregon transfer Blake Purchase both have the chops to compete for the starting job.

One has a proven track record as a starter, while the other has never had a real opportunity but showed flashes in a smaller role.

Maldonado vs. Purchase

Oct 26, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Jonathan Maldonado (95) shoves Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) out of bounds during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Maldonado and Blake Purchase will have to prove they belong this fall camp in a tight position battle.

At 6'6" and 250lbs, Maldonado possesses an elite frame alongside his extraordinary wingspan, allowing him to set the edge effectively and clog passing lanes. Offensive tackles have a hard time mirroring the pass-rusher because of his explosive first step and quick lateral agility. Maldonado played QB in high school, which contributes to his high football IQ and his ability to diagnose plays.

Blake Purchase possesses an ideal frame for an edge rusher at 6'3" and 245lbs. Similar to Maldonado, Purchase’s premium reach gives him leverage, and he uses it to disengage from blockers or disrupt a throwing lane. His quick first step comes from his extremely fluid hips, allowing him to quickly transition from a traditional defensive end to an off-ball linebacker. Purchase's track and baseball background translates to his elite recovery speed, helping him chase ball carriers from behind.

During his 2025 campaign at Nevada, Jonathan Maldonado put up strong numbers after moving into a primary starting role. Finishing the year with 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, and an interception that led to a game-winning touchdown.

After his first season starting, Maldonado proved that he can produce given the opportunity. He started all 12 games, providing every-week experience at a high level.

Blake Purchase sat behind multiple All-Americans last season, limiting his chances despite his obvious talent. Finishing the season with 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, and a pass breakup through limited snaps.

After the 2025 season, Purchase stepped up even more throughout limited snaps, suggesting real upside if given a heavier workload.

These players directly contrast each other: proven volume and a starter's résumé on one side and flashes of disruption without a real track record as a full-time player. Fall camp is the perfect opportunity to put this comparison to the test.

Both players are talented enough to win the battle, but just because there's only one job doesn't mean the other won't see the field.

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