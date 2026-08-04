Ole Miss Begins Camp With One of the SEC’s Deepest Pass Rush Groups

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming into the 2026 college football season with a lot of anticipation, and rightfully so.

After a College Football Playoff berth in 2025, the Rebels want to keep up those standards as first-year head Pete Golding looks to fill the void left behind by Lane Kiffin.

A lot of the conversation surrounding this program this summer has been about their explosive offense. One defensive unit could actually be one of the deepest in the SEC.

Don't Overlook Them

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is tackled by Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin (5) in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels could have one of the deepest pass rushing groups in the conference, yet it feels like they are unknown to the rest of the country.

Junior edge Kam Franklin will be leading the unit. Last season, Franklin was constantly in the backfield, finishing the season with five sacks. Along with Franklin, the Rebels will be counting on some transfer talent to also assist on the edge.

Oct 26, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Jonathan Maldonado (95) shoves Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) out of bounds during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Senior transfer Jonathan Maldonado could be one of the most underrated additions to the Rebels this season.

In 2025, Maldonado had five sacks with the Nevada Wolf Pack. Maldonado has 6.5 career sacks and appears to be a perfect rotation piece that will assist Franklin in the pass rush this season.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jordan Renaud (11) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels are also counting on Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Jordan Renaud to make some noise in opposing backfields this season.

The Texas native has SEC experience, but doesn't have the experience that Franklin and Moldonado have. Still, the coaching staff feels that Renaud could be a major impact on the edge this season.

Oregon outside linebacker Blake Purchase pressures Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another name to watch in this deep rotation is Blake Purchase. Purchase spent the first three seasons of his college career with the Oregon Ducks.

In 2025, Purchase had two sacks for the Ducks. While the junior transfer will more than likely be playing behind Suntraine Perkins, he could be a very valuable piece for this defense.

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no I in team, but it's fair to say the Rebels will go as far as quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy can take them.

The Rebels' offense can put up as many points as they want, but they will still need a few defensive stops along the way.

Golding's defense is a lot more talented than many are giving them credit for, and the defensive ends could be one of the most overlooked groups in the country.

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