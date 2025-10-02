The Practice Report: Ole Miss Football Back to Work After Win Over LSU Tigers
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 4 Ole Miss football team will enter its mid-season bye week at 5-0 after defeating its Magnolia Bowl rival, the LSU Tigers.
Dae'Quan Wright, Kam Franklin and Patrick Kutas each met with the media to discuss their season so far and the challenges that lie ahead.
Good Vibes in Oxford
This past Saturday, the Rebels capped off a 3-0 start in SEC play with a top-5 win against LSU. The Rebel offense put up 480 total yards, the most LSU has allowed in a game this season.
Wright contributed 66 yards on four catches, including a one-handed grab for a crucial fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter that sealed the game. He said morale is high in the Rebel locker room.
"It's been great energy, people having fun, people flying around making plays," Wright said.
Ole Miss climbed to No. 4 in the AP Poll on Sunday, marking its highest ranking since 2015. Still, Wright emphasized that the team isn't focused on rankings.
"You know, we aren't focused on the rankings right now. It's still early, and we still have business to take care of," Wright said.
The Rebels will take on Washington State on Oct. 11, before traveling to Athens to face Georgia on Oct. 18 in its next SEC matchup.
Strength Up Front
A key to the Rebels' offensive success has been the play of the offensive line. Ole Miss did not allow a single sack against LSU, which marked the first time the team has accomplished that since 2019.
Kutas, an Arkansas transfer, has shown steady improvement each week after battling an injury during fall camp.
"Just finding my groove, trusting the guys next to me, getting comfortable again and trusting myself again," Kutas said.
That chemistry up front has powered a dramatically improved run game, with the Rebels having their way with 225 rushing yards in all five games this season, a mark they reached only four times a year ago.
Kutas, named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday, said he appreciates the honor, but isn't dwelling on it.
"It's cool, but it's not everything. It's an accomplishment that I recognize, but I have to move forward," Kutas said.
Defensive Development
Not to be outdone, the Ole Miss defense also had an impressive showing against the Tigers.
The Rebels held LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier to a career-low in passing yards as a starter, marking the second straight week the Ole Miss defense held an opposing quarterback to a career low in passing yards.
Franklin, a sophomore defensive end, tied a career high with four QB hurries and recorded 1.5 tackles for loss. In his first year as a starter, Franklin has thrived under the guidance of defensive coordinator Pete Golding and defensive line coach Randall Joyner. He credited the staff's preparation for the unit's growth.
"We prepared all week, I think Pete (Golding) put us in the best position, coach Joyner and the rest of the staff put us in the best position," Franklin said.
The positive development of the defense will be put to the test after the bye week with a home game against Washington State, followed by two tough road SEC contests against Georgia and Oklahoma.
With momentum on both sides of the ball, Ole Miss enters its bye week not just as a top contender in the SEC, but as a team determined to prove it belongs among the nation's elite.
