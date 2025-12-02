Michigan State's Tom Izzo Reacts to Lane Kiffin Departing Ole Miss Football for LSU
Lane Kiffin's decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels to become the next head coach at LSU has taken social media by storm across the last 72 hours.
In a move that is nothing short of unprecedented, Kiffin walks away from an 11-1 Ole Miss squad that is set to compete for a National Championship with a College Football Playoff berth on the horizon.
Ole Miss has since replaced Kiffin with Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding where he will serve as the full-time, permanent head coach in the postseason and beyond after earning the gig.
But it's the Kiffin departure that has quickly become a headliner across the last few days where he's now in Baton Rouge - away from the Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run.
“Obviously, the last 48 hours, in a lot of ways, sucked,” Kiffin said on Monday. “The only way I can describe it, (is that) it sucked for a lot of people. There was no way to possibly do it, in my opinion, any better than we did (from a) timing standpoint, because it’s a bad scheduling system of how it’s set up.
“Eventually, hopefully it gets like the NFL where can’t do that in the season and don’t have to make those decisions.
"But in that, it was very important and very critical. Verge (Ausberry) and his team had a really, really good (NIL) plan, and even talked to some donors that are part of that plan here, to see exactly; How does that work? And there’s a great plan here.”
Now, Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo has weighed in on the move and what it means moving forward.
Tom Izzo's Reaction:
“I look at what’s happened down at LSU and Ole Miss,” Izzo said. “It was all over the TV today, so I had no choice but to watch it. And when I looked at it, I don’t hold nothing against Lane Kiffin for leaving. I don’t hold anything.
"But I think of, we always talk about giving the kids an advantage. What happens to the kids at Ole Miss? They have a chance to play for a National Championship. What happens to the kids at LSU? I’ll never forget when Nick Saban first got down there.”
“He said ‘I don’t even leave the state. There’s so many players in the state that are dying to come to LSU‘. Well maybe there’s a bunch there dying to come to LSU and he takes a bunch of players from Ole Miss, and now those guys are out. So maybe one minute, they didn’t get a chance to win a National Championship. That may never come again.
"The second minute, maybe they’re replacing guys that died to be Tigers. And now those kids’ dreams are broken. And the final thing is that maybe they won’t win one there.”
