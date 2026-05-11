The Toughest Stretch of Football for Ole Miss in the 2026 Season

After a wonderful 2025-26 campaign for Ole Miss, the Rebels will look to replicate that year in the 2026-27 season.

This will not be an easy task for first-year head coach Pete Golding. The Rebels are projected to have the fifth-hardest schedule in all of college football per CBS Sports.

The Rebels' offense will be led by experience after quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a sixth year of eligibility. This experience will have to get Ole Miss through one of the toughest stretches an SEC team can face.

From October 17th to November 14th, the Rebels will take on Missouri, Texas, Auburn, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Four out of the five of these teams finished as one of the top 8 teams in the SEC.

Oct. 17 - Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz talks with an official against the Virginia Cavaliers during | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Rebels first take on the Missouri Tigers at home. The Tigers finished 8-5 last year with four wins and four losses against SEC opponents. This game will be fascinating, however, because of the return of some familiar faces to the Vaught.

Missouri Transfer additions quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Cayden Lee will be making their return to Mississippi, less than a year after they transferred out of Ole Miss. Simmons lost the job last year to Chambliss after an ankle injury left him sidelined against Arkansas. There is no doubt Simmons looks for revenge against his former counterpart.

Cayden Lee finished the 2025 season with less production than he had in the season prior. In his 2024 season, Lee had 57 catches for 874 yards. In his junior year, he had 44 catches for 643 yards. Lee will want to put on a show in front of a crowd that once cheered for him so loudly.

Apart from the revenge aspect, Missouri also finished with a top 25 recruiting class in 2026 per 247 Sports. This game will be no easy task for the Rebels.

Oct. 24 - Texas Longhorns

After this game, the Rebels will head down to Austin to face a very experienced University of Texas team. Led by head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Arch Manning, the expectations for the Longhorns are high.

Manning, who played his first full season as a starter last year, finished with 3,163 passing yards and 36 total touchdowns. Texas finished 10-3 with all three losses coming on the road. Texas is a tough environment to play in, and Manning has proved he thrives in that atmosphere.

It was seen last year when the #3-ranked Texas A&M came into Texas Memorial Stadium and was upset by the Longhorns. Texas beat them by 10 and ended their SEC championship hopes.

The Rebels will find themselves in a hostile environment against a team and a coach that have proven they can suck the life out of teams and shock a lot of folks watching.

Oct. 31 - Auburn Tigers

The Rebels then have somewhat of a breather when they return home to face the Auburn Tigers. The Tigers finished last year five and seven and look to turn a page in this upcoming season.

That 5-7 record can be deceptive, however, as the Tigers played a lot of tight games on the road last year. Their road losses include one-score games against teams like then-ranked #9 Texas A&M, #16 Vanderbilt, and #11 Oklahoma.

The Tigers' projected quarterback, University of South Florida transfer Byrum Brown (per Auburn SI), finished last season for USF with 3158 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. In addition to a good 2025 season for, this game will take place in week eight. This means that Brown will have had some SEC experience already coming into this matchup against the Rebels.

Nov. 7 - Georgia Bulldogs

After the Tigers leave town, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are on the next bus to Mississippi. The Rebels and the Bulldogs had two epic matchups in the 2025-26 season and are gearing up for another one in the 2026-27 season.

This showdown will feature some familiar foes. Two key returners for the Bulldogs will include quarterback Gunner Stockton and running back Nate Frazier. In their battles last year against Ole Miss, Stockton threw for 492 yards and five touchdowns and Fraizer rushed for over 150 yards across the two games.

When a Bulldog meets a Landshark, magic seems to come from it. The 2026-27 version of Ole Miss vs. Georgia will be nothing short of Cinema.

Nov. 14 - Oklahoma Sooners

The final game in this gauntlet for the Rebels will take place when the Oklahoma Sooners travel to Oxford.

Like the Bulldogs, the Sooners will return a key offensive duo. Quarterback John Matter will look to repeat his 2025-26 campaign in this upcoming year. Matter finished last season with 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns. He will have a familiar target to throw to.

Isaiah Sategna, who led the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, will be back for the Sooners. In 2025, the Rebels came into Oklahoma and took down the Sooners 34-26. The Sooners will be looking to pay back the Rebels in this upcoming season.

The Rebels will have a lot of tough tests ahead and could have their season defined by these particular five games in the upcoming 2026-27 season.

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