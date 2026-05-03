Three Games That Will Dictate Pete Golding's First Season at Ole Miss

When it comes to having one of the hardest schedules of any team this fall, there's no safe place to hide for Ole Miss in 2026.

If coach Pete Golding's program is going to break through its ceiling it’s flirted with for the better part of four seasons, it won’t come from stacking wins against the middle of the SEC. The Rebels must survive week to week against some of the best teams in the conference, who also happen to be national title contenders.

Three games, in particular, will define Ole Miss' 2026 season, and Golding's team needs to win at least one, maybe two, in order to receive a bid to the College Football Playoff.

If the Rebels can only win one game of these three, there's certainly no way they can drop another against a quality second tier of opponents such as Louisville, Florida, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

LSU Tigers coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

LSU Tigers, Sept. 19

Let's not get too far ahead and claim this will be the game that defines the 2026 season, but coming away victorious in Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford will dictate early-season momentum.

Both teams had plenty of cash flow in the offseason, with LSU finishing with the No. 1 transfer portal haul and Ole Miss finishing at No. 2. Both teams have veteran quarterbacks, quality skill position players, solid trench play and opportunistic defenses.

For Ole Miss, this one will be played at Vaught-Hemingway and it's expected to be a rabid atmosphere with Rebels fans packing out the stadium. Expect the boo birds to be loud for Lane Kiffin and college football fans in general, tuning into what could be the most-watched Magnolia Bowl ever.

Golding and Kiffin are very familiar with each other, which could create one of the best chess matches early on this fall. From Sam Leavitt gauging pre-snap reads, such as simulated pressure, and understanding sophisticated coverages.

In a game driven by emotional stakes, this one will come down to which coach can settle down his players and make the adjustments to come out victorious.

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian (right) talks with former running back CJ Baxter Jr. (4) during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas Longhorns, Oct. 24

The Longhorns provided quarterback Arch Manning plenty of weapons to his disposal this offseason with backfield mates Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers.

In the passing game, he'll have key returnee Ryan Wingo, Auburn transfer Cam Coleman and Stanford transfer Emmett Mosely V, all of whom have proven explosive ability.

With the game played at DKR Memorial Stadium, the Longhorns certainly have the advantage with a potentially undefeated Rebels team looking to pull off its biggest road upset since stunning Alabama in 2015.

How will the Rebels' offensive line execute with 100,000+ fans in attendance, impacting team communication? Snap counts could change, and being on the same page will be necessary to take care of business.

Slowing down what can potentially be a prolific offense under the direction of Steve Sarkisian is the biggest key. Texas will attempt to control tempo, wearing down an Ole Miss front seven boasting an aggressive pass rush.

With Golding fairly familiar with Sarkisian's style dating back to their time at Alabama, this will certainly be another chess match worth watching. A game that will certainly dictate the first College Football rankings of the season, which will likely be released next week.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding and Georgia coach Kirby Smart shake hands while posing for pictures during a press conference for the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia Bulldogs, Nov. 7

The Rebels mounted a huge upset of Georgia in the playoff quarterfinals in New Orleans in the last meeting.

Now, Ole Miss will look to one-up two-time national championship-winning coach Kirby Smart, even if the Bulldogs are the SEC gold standard.

The Rebels have a built-in advantage by playing in front of their home crowd with an opportunity to come away with the program's first No. 1 ranking since 1964.

Golding's offense cannot be forced into being one-dimensional, and even that feels a bit far-fetched given how talented the backfield is.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss can draw up plays on the fly, running back Kewan Lacy is as good as any player in the country at gaining yards after contact, and a veteran-laden group of wide receivers is well-versed at creating chaos against Georgia defensive backs.

This will be the Rebels' chance to solidify themselves as a program with staying power on the national scene. If Golding can replicate a similar game plan from the Sugar Bowl, fans will be ready to hire a sculptor to build him a statue at The Grove's entrance.

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