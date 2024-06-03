Three Former Ole Miss Rebels Included on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot Monday, and three men with connections to the Ole Miss Rebels made the cut.
Former linemen Terrence Metcalf and Michael Oher and former coach Tommy Tuberville are in the running for the honor.
Oher is the most recent of these names to be a part of things at Ole Miss, having played for the Rebels from 2005-08 and earned All-SEC honors three times in the process. He was also named a unanimous All-American in 2008 for his efforts in the Rebels' 9-4 season, one that was completed with a win over Mike Leach and the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Cotton Bowl.
Oher went on to be selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft and suited up for three franchises during his professional days: the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.
Metcalf was at Ole Miss during the early 2000s, earning All-American honors in 2001 and reaching First Team All-SEC twice in his career. He was eventually selected in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, a franchise he remained with through 2008. He is also the father of former Ole Miss and current NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Tuberville is the most controversial of the Ole Miss figures on this list, having served as the Rebels head coach from 1995-98 before departing for the Auburn Tigers job for the 1999 season. The coach infamously stated, “They’ll have to carry me out of here in a pine box" at the end of the '98 Ole Miss season in reference to him not taking another job, but shortly after, he departed for The Plains and the Tigers.
Voting on this ballot is open to National Football Foundation members, and it will run through July 1. The announcement of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class "will be made in early 2025," according to the foundation.