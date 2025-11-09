Three Observations From Ole Miss Football's Week 11 Victory Over The Citadel
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-0 SEC) cruised to a 49-0 win over The Citadel on Saturday behind a complete effort from the program.
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was nearly flawless while the Rebels defense clicked across four quarters with complementary football on full display.
“I was really pleased with how the starters played today,” Kiffin said after the win on Saturday. “These games can be hard to get up for.
“Our guys came prepared. Thirty-five to five on first downs. They really answered the challenge of coming out with the same energy regardless of the time, crowd or network. I wish our backup offense would’ve played better, but the back-ups defensively played well. Overall we had a very good day.”
Three Observations: Week 11 Edition
No. 1: QB1 Does His Job
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss showcased his dual-threat abilities on Saturday with the Division II All-American transfer once again leading his program to a dominant win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
On a day where he was nearly perfect, Chambliss wrapped up the day with 333 yards through the air on 29-for-33 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Chambliss connected with 10 different pass-catcher in Oxford where he kept diversifying the playbook against an inferior opponent.
Once again, it was Harrison Wallace III that made the most of his opportunities after hauling in eight receptions for 87 yards.
Ole Miss' passing attack was sensational against The Citadel with the Bulldogs' defense finding zero answers for the Rebels.
No. 2: Contributions All Around
On a day where starting tight end Dae'Quan Wright suffered an injury in the first quarter, No. 6 Ole Miss utilized backup Caleb Odom as a weapon.
The Alabama Crimson Tide transfer finished with six catches for 64 yards and his second touchdown catch of the season. The six receptions and 64 receiving yards are both career highs.
“It’s been a great year,” Odom said. “I just think, collectively, we’ve been piggybacking off each other. Our specialties. What we do best.
"Obviously, being behind a guy like Dae’Quan it’s crazy to watch the plays he makes. I think he’s a great mentor. I learn something new from him every day.”
Along with Odom standing out and making a difference, Ole Miss received the typical production from running back Kewan Lacy.
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy punched in three touchdowns on Saturday against The Citadel where he now ties former Rebel Quinshon Judkins' single-season record for rushing touchdowns.
Lacy, a Missouri Tigers transfer, is on pace to shatter the record where he continues emerging as a lethal red-zone threat for Ole Miss in 2025.
He rounded out the day with 49 yards on 11 carries with three scores to lead the Rebels to an early lead with the program never looking back.
No. 3: The Defense Plays Flawless Football
Yes, it was an inferior opponent on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, but for the Ole Miss Rebels defense to allow just 107 yards of total offense - to go with zero points - is promising.
The Citadel struggled to find a groove on offense with the unit totaling only 107 yards of total offense with 23 yards coming through the air and 84 rushing yards.
With a pair of missed field goals, Ole Miss was able to keep the Bulldogs off of the scoreboard and walk out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a monstrous 49-0 win.
No. 6 Ole Miss will return to action next Saturday with the Florida Gators heading to Oxford in Week 12. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.