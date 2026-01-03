SI

New Video Shows Trinidad Chambliss’s Classy Gesture After Beating Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Chambliss’s gesture for Stockton after the Sugar Bowl is a prime example of an athlete winning with class.

Tim Capurso

Chambliss (left) and the Rebels defeated Stockton (right) and the Bulldogs to advance to the CFP semifinal.
Chambliss (left) and the Rebels defeated Stockton (right) and the Bulldogs to advance to the CFP semifinal.
Ole Miss pulled off a stunner in the Sugar Bowl, storming back from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Georgia 39–34 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal on Thursday. In the chaotic aftermath of the game, Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton was feeling the unmistakeable sting of defeat while his Rebels counterpart Trinidad Chambliss was reveling in the elation of victory. But that didn't stop Chambliss from going out of his way to ensure that he shook hands with Stockton.

As the Georgia QB was walking off the field in New Orleans, Chambliss raced across the field to catch up to Stockton, and the two signal-callers exchanged a handshake and embrace.

College football fans are impressed with Trinidad Chambliss’s sportsmanship

Up next for Chambliss and Ole Miss is a date in the CFP semifinal with Miami at the Fiesta Bowl next Thursday.

