Three Ole Miss Rebels Looking to Bounce Back Against Vanderbilt

Ole Miss faces a critical game next weekend against Vanderbilt in Nashville. The Rebels are coming off a devastating 52-28 loss to Florida this past weekend and a bye week this week. With time to re-evaluate and get to work this past week, Ole Miss will be looking to turn over a new leaf for the rest of the season.

But there are three Rebels in particular who have the most to prove and will look to do so against the Commodores next Saturday in Nashville.

No. 1: LB Suntarine Perkins

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suntarine Perkins has been a cornerstone of the Ole Miss defense for his four seasons in Oxford, starting his entire career thus far. But he's been off to a slow start so far in 2026, racking up just 17 total tackles and half a sack through four games.

Perkins has proven he's an elite defender before; his 2024 season saw him tally 60 total tackles and 10.5 sacks. Perkins needs to be creating negative plays and disrupting the Vanderbilt offense next Saturday. Perkins has all the tools to wreck the Commodore's rhythm, whether he does or not will be a key factor in how the defense responds for the rest of the season.

No. 2: WR Traylon Ray

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Traylon Ray (7) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Traylon Ray had an enormous performance against LSU in the Magnolia Bowl, racking up seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. But against Florida, Ray caught just two passes for 17 yards, while seeing his snaps reduced from 33 to 21. Ray has proven he can perform in clutch moments, but finding a middle ground between the LSU and Florida performances will be key for Ray.

The other factor for Ray is being able to maintain that consistency within offensive coordinator John David Baker's offensive game plan. The ball may not be going Ray's way, but making the most of the targets he does get will be crucial for Ray not only against Vanderbilt, but for the rest of the season.

No. 3: S Sharif Denson

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels safety Sharif Denson (7) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sharif Denson was a coveted addition in the offseason for Pete Golding, having thought to be bring much-needed stability to a safety room that desperately needed it. But so far this season, Denson has made just two starts this season, missing Louisville and Charlotte with an undisclosed pre-season injury.

In those two starts, Denson has struggled. Last week in Gainesville, Denson allowed 5 catches for 86 yards, with the defense as a whole surrendering 498 total yards to the Gators offense. Denson has demonstrated that he can be a reliable fixture on the back end of the secondary. So far, injuries and a poor defensive showing have him ready to bounce back in a big way in Nashville.

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