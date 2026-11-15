Rebs Up, Rebs Down For Ole Miss' Loss To Oklahoma

After unique travel circumstances forced Ole Miss to travel a day later than expected, the Rebels took on Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss may wish their flight had been pushed back another day. They put together a deplorable performance in Norman and lost 24-17. Although the final score was close, Ole Miss was beaten like a drum, especially on defense.

In any game, even a devastating loss, some players perform well, and others perform poorly. Here are four players whose stock shifted after the loss.

Helped: Caleb Odom

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) reacts after a catch during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a team throws for only 127 passing yards, it can be hard to find bright spots in the performance. Players may have good performances but also a play or two they want back.

Caleb Odom fits squarely within that category. Odom's four receptions and 56 receiving yards make up almost half of the Rebels' passing attack. Yes, Odom did get hit in the head by the potential game-tying Hail Mary ball, but you can't count a missed Hail Mary against a player's overall performance.

When it looked like the Rebels had no shot, down by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Odom ran a beautiful route and snagged a 26-yard touchdown reception, cutting the deficit to one. On a day when the offense looked listless, Odom was one of the few lights in the darkness.

Helped: Lucas Carneiro

Despite Ole Miss falling short of where many expected them to be in the preseason, Lucas Carneiro bears no blame.

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Carneiro was asked to bail Ole Miss out of many ridiculous situations this season. As a result, his kick percentage isn't as high as it should be.

In a game where Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell was all over the place, Carneiro stepped up with a 41-yard field goal to keep Ole Miss' season alive. As he has done throughout his entire tenure as a Rebel, Carneiro drained it. This isn't how he wanted his final season at Ole Miss to go, but Carneiro has done all he can to keep any hope alive.

Hurt: Deuce Alexander

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) reaches for a pass as Texas Longhorns defensive back Kade Phillips (8) defends during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander did not record a stat last week against Georgia. Instead of responding to a subpar performance with a positive one, Alexander played poorly yet again.

Through the first five games of the season, Alexander scored five touchdowns and recorded 523 receiving yards. In the five games since then, he has 194 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

Alexander was once receiving buzz as a high draft pick. His recent play has not only derailed that hope but has also contributed to the dilapidation of the Ole Miss offense.

Hurt: Sharif Denson

Sharif Denson has put together a productive season at safety so far. Today was not his best work.

At times, Denson looked scared to touch a ball carrier. He recorded three total tackles over the course of the game but didn't seem to show any urgency in his play. Denson is by no means the sole reason for the disgusting Ole Miss run defense shown today, yet as a leader throughout the season, his production was sorely missed.

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