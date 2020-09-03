Three Pro Rebels Flying Under-The-Radar in Fantasy Football Drafts

So your fantasy football draft is coming up and you no longer can stash Eli Manning as a late-round quarterback option to either backup Carson Wentz, who will inevitably get hurt, or to start on an otherwise loaded team.

Shame.

This is going to be one of the more fun years in a while to be an Ole Miss fan watching the NFL. AJ Brown and D.K. Metcalf excelled in their rookie seasons and should be even better in year two. One could argue one of the best left tackles in the league is a Rebel with Laremy Tunsil.

But that doesn't make these players underrated and you certainly can't draft left tackles in fantasy football. Here's three names I would target if I were trying to get some Rebels on my fantasy team at a good value.

1. Evan Engram, TE New York Giants

ADP 80.0 (7th round), TE 8

If Evan Engram can stay healthy, and I know that's a massive if, he could very easily catapult himself into the top tier of tight ends in 2020. Over the past two seasons, in which he was able to play in only 19 combined games, he averaged over 50 yards per game.

In 2019, Engram was able to start only six games due to injury. He still totaled 467 yards and 3 touchdowns. Playing 16 games at that pace would put him with over 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns. That would have made him the No. 2 tight end behind Travis Kelce.

2. Dawson Knox, TE Buffalo Bills

ADP 229.0 (undrafted), TE 27

This is more of a pick for those in 14 team or larger leagues with depth and entirely based on a large leap forward for Knox in year two. As a rookie with the Bills last year, Knox started 11 games and totaled 388 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Knox is essentially free in drafts. You can snag him literally in the last round and you're getting a starting TE on a team that will be competing for the playoffs.

3. D.K. Metcalf, WR Seattle Seahawks

ADP 53.0 (5th round), WR 22

Metcalf isn't exactly under-the-radar, and if you're drafting with a bunch of fellow Ole Miss fans, he probably won't be much of a value either. Why Metcalf here and not Brown? Because Brown is being drafted as the No. 35 overall player on average where Metcalf is going nearly two rounds later at No. 53.

As a rookie, Metcalf started 15 games, catching 58 balls for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. Now in year two with Russell Wilson, his catch rate of 58% should go up. There's honestly no way that, without injury, he does't exceeded last year's numbers, and getting a 1,000 yard receiver in the 5th round is great.

Honorable Mention: Donte Moncrief, WR New York Jets

The Jets are a dumpster fire, man. They stink. Adam Gase is a bad coach and they won't be fun to watch unless Sam Darnold takes a massive step forward in spite of his head coach.

But sometimes you can get great fantasy production on garbage teams and the Jets don't have much at all at receiver. Moncrief should get targets and, like Knox, you can get him for absolutely zero cost.

