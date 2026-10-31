Three Questions Ole Miss Must Answer Against Auburn

The early kickoff on All Hallows' Eve, the Rebels look to tame a third Tiger at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2026. Auburn, on the heels of a historic road upset over then No. 1 Georgia, heads to Oxford under new head coach Alex Golesh, who looks to revamp the sleeping SEC giant.

Golesh's squad is an interesting bunch with a hard-to-follow track record, as LSU dominated the Tigers 38-17 last Saturday. While the Rebels fell in Austin, Ole Miss put up a stronger fight last time out.

Ole Miss failed to get anything going early against Texas, forcing the incredulous second half comeback attempt that saw the Rebels fall short 34-27. Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels offense will need to draw first blood if they want to sail through to their preparation for Georgia next week.

Lacy-less again, Can Makhi Frazier Take Over the Ground Game?

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Makhi Frazier (25) is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive end Colton Vasek (92) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kewan Lacy will be out of commission against Auburn after dislocating his shoulder in the third quarter of the Texas game. The loss of the Rebels' star tailback leaves a massive hole to be filled by the remainder of the running back depth chart.

Makhi Frazier has been given the keys often after Lacy's consistent injury doubts this year. Frazier had his best day of the season against Missouri, taking 15 carries for 101 yards while deputizing Lacy en route to the 31-3 victory.

Frazier will be the lead back next to Trinidad Chambliss, though Joshua Dye, Jt Lindsey and Shekai Mills-Knight should each be given some rotation with the Michigan State transfer Frazier.

Can Pete Golding Manage Reps Better?

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding leaves the field with a victory against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels took a severe hit to their comeback attempts when Will Echoles needed to head to the locker room due to issues from dehydration in the third quarter against Texas. Pete Golding spoke this week regarding the mismanagement of reps for Echoles and his defense.

While the Ole Miss offense should be able to play with less urgency by getting out to a lead early against Auburn, keeping the defense off the field, today's showdown presents an opportunity for Golding to put in new plans of rotation to keep his ranks healthy.



Will Echoles is key to the Rebels' defensive success, and seeing the troubles caused by his temporary loss against the Longhorns, load management will be key to Ole Miss' success for the rest of the season.

Will The Rebels' Secondary Keep the Top From Being Blown Off?

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (7) is tackled by Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jalyn Crawford (0) during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' secondary has a serious issue with passes thrown behind them. If they continue to let receivers behind them, Ole Miss will be terrorized by Byrum Brown today and by all quarterbacks who come against them for the rest of the year.

Cam Coleman gifted the Rebels a wide-open drop with green grass ahead of him, which could have been the nail in the coffin for Ole Miss early last weekend. Stronger efforts from the reeling Antonio Kite and Sharif Denson will be needed to get the defense back on the right path.

Jalyn Crawford has done a great job recently picking up the slack from some of the errant players around him, and Crawford's impact today against Auburn could go a long way.

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