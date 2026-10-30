Ole Miss vs. Auburn Predictions: Our Staff Picks the Winner and Final Score

No. 12 Ole Miss is playing back in Oxford on Halloween weekend to take on an Auburn team in the midst of its first season led by Alex Golesh.

Both teams are entering Week 9 coming off losses, but it’s the Rebels that are playing with pressure for their playoff lives moving forward. Though Auburn is sitting at 4-3 (2-3) through what’s been an up and down season up to this point, the Tigers are no slouch. Just two weeks ago Auburn went into Athens and pulled out a last-second win over Georgia.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Tigers is set for 11:45 a.m. CT on the SEC Network. Ole Miss will enter game day as a double-digit home favorite.

Ahead of the Rebels' latest conference matchup, Ole Miss On SI predicts which team wins and why.

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Komis

Not that it matters by any means, but aside from its impressive road win against Georgia two weeks ago, nothing particularly jumps off the page to me about Alex Golesh’s first team at Auburn. That’s not to say Golesh isn’t the right fit for the job either. He has the Tigers sitting above .500 and is working through his first season as a head coach at a Power Four program.

As it pertains to the game itself, I expect Ole Miss to maintain its home win streak that dates back to September of the 2024 season. This certainly should be a focused group after picking up its second loss in Texas last weekend and they can’t afford to overlook Auburn even though Georgia is around the corner. Controlling their playoff destiny is on thin ice.

Trinidad Chambliss could use a bounce back game after not looking like himself the past two weeks. Considering Auburn’s weaker pass defense through its secondary, I believe Chambliss does what he desperately needs to do and may even incorporate his legs more than usual. Ole Miss needs to prove it can find a faster start on the offensive side of the ball as a whole. Defensively, Ole Miss should match up well against an offense that has already surrendered 29 sacks (4.3 per game) if the unit can contain Byrum Brown. The Tigers’ quarterback leads the team in rushing yards, but still looks like a signal-caller in his first season in the SEC.

Ole Miss 31, Auburn 17

Jaydon Koss

While Auburn is more than capable of pulling off the upset, just look at its victory over No. 3 Georgia in Athens, I don’t see it happening this Saturday. Against Texas, the Ole Miss offense did everything it could to let Texas pull away. However, despite struggling for most of the night, they lost the game by just seven points. The two games prior to Texas, Ole Miss won by blowing out its opponents. With the Rebels’ back against the wall and needing to go on a win streak if they want to make the College Football Playoff, I think they win easily against Auburn and carry some nice momentum into their matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs next Saturday night.

Ole Miss 34, Auburn 17

Cooper Ferguson

Alex Golesh will take this Auburn team to greener pastures than Hugh Freeze ever did, and I think that in the alternate universe where Golesh came to Auburn, things worked out. A great coach tasked with waking a sleeping giant, I think Auburn will, in due time, become a force to be reckoned with again in the SEC.

That time is not now, though.

Florida and the first half against Texas need to be remembered as blips in a strong season for the Rebels in years to come. With a strong showing against Auburn this Halloween, Ole Miss will be well on its way to correcting its path.

Chambliss and Co. dispatch the Tigers easily, and Ole Miss moves on to prep for Georgia.

Ole Miss 49, Auburn 14

Billy Flowers

Byrum Brown will be a major problem for the Ole Miss run defense, but Auburn's offensive line is horrific. I think the Tigers' only path to victory is through Brown's legs, which, frankly, will not put enough points on the board for Auburn. I think Trinidad bounces back, and Makhai Frazier has a breakout performance against the Tiger's less-than-stellar rush defense.

I do think Auburn can keep the game close, thanks to their rushing attack. The Ole Miss offense is too talented, and the Tigers won't score enough to match it.

Ole Miss 38, Auburn 27

Zion Trammell

Ole Miss is coming off a disappointing performance against Texas and really needs a solid response this week. The key to victory is to keep Byrum Brown in the pocket. The Auburn quarterback can make big plays with his legs, so limiting his mobility will be a priority. The Tigers knocked off Georgia a couple of weeks ago, but I think Pete Golding’s team responds well at home.

Ole Miss 38, Auburn 24

Tyler Crum

The Ole Miss Rebels face a must-win game against the Auburn Tigers. They won't disappoint. Auburn is a dangerous football team, but Ole Miss will show its talent when it needs to. Trinidad Chambliss will have a day as the defense struggles at first but settles in. The Rebels, in the end, will win this game by three-plus touchdowns.

Ole Miss 45, Auburn 24

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