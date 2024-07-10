Three Rebels Rank in EA Sports' Top 100 Ahead of College Football 25 Release
While the 2024 college football season inches closer, most fans are more excited for a different kind of gridiron...the digital kind. EA Sports College Football 25 is perhaps the most anticipated video game ever produced and has gamers and college football fans eager for the release of the new rendition on July 19.
EA has been teasing the drop with deep dives into game modes like Road to Glory and Dynasty plus the gameplay itself. Whether you want to take the Ole Miss Rebels to the mountaintop and conquer the CFP or complete a rebuild, anything is possible.
On Wednesday, EA released its Top 100 players in the new game, and three Rebels cracked the list. Let's take a look at these three players and discuss their ranking.
81. Tre Harris (90 OVR)
Tre Harris is somehow criminally underrated after he nearly put up 1,000 yards on just 54 catches last season. Harris' attributes are as follows: 92 speed, 93 acceleration, 77 strength, 92 awareness, and 92 jump. Harris comes in as the seventh-highest-rated wideout behind guys like Tez Johnson, Tory Horton, Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillian, Luther Burden III, and Travis Hunter.
Harris is due for another big year, and with the additions of Juice Wells and Deion Smith (plus Jordan Watkins returning), teams are not going to be able to double No. 9.
73. Jaxson Dart (90 OVR)
Jaxson Dart comes in as the 73rd overall player in the game and the sixth highest-rated quarterback. He has an 84 speed rating, 85 acceleration, 67 strength, 93 awareness, and 83 jump. Dart comes in just behind quarterbacks like Jalen Milroe, Dillion Gabriel, Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck, and Sheduer Sanders.
Dart should be a lot of fun to play with as his dual threat ability matches up well with his player ratings, but honestly, his jump and strength could be higher. Think about when he laid the boom on a Georgia Tech defensive back in 2022 and last year when he hurdled an LSU would-be tackler.
26. Walter Nolen (93 OVR)
The Texas A&M transfer comes in at 26th on EA's Top 100, the highest Rebel on the list. Nolen is one of the most anticipated transfers, and for some time, he was the highest-rated player in the portal who will also plug a big hole in the middle of that Ole Miss front seven.
Nolen comes in as a 93 overall, and his attributes are as follows: 75 speed, 86 acceleration, 93 strength, 85 awareness, and 77 jump. He also comes in as the second highest-rated defensive tackle in the game just behind Michigan's Mason Graham. Nolen should be one of the more fun defensive players to play with as his versatility to play on the edge and at the technique will make him a fan favorite.