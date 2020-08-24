Training Camp Notebook: 6 Telling Statements from Monday Press Conferences

Lane Kiffin isn't exactly a talker.

The Ole Miss head coach has a personality that doesn't at all match his public persona. He's quiet, he's introverted and he's a man of few words. He's calculated, often over-answering questions to make a point that he knows will get out (think about his statements from last week about transfers from the Big Ten).

All this makes it more noteworthy when he gives an interesting answer to a question, or goes into detail in one category.

Lane Kiffin speaks to media every Monday during camp. Below are the six most interesting things to take away from talking to Kiffin, as well as left tackle Nick Broeker and defensive back Keidron Smith following Monday's practice.

1. Matt Corral may have a slight edge over John Rhys Plumlee

Kiffin went out of his way to praise Corral's performance in Saturday's first scrimmage of fall camp. (More on that scrimmage can be found here).

"I thought Matt played extremely well. He made some big plays and was really accurate," Kiffin said. "John (Rhys Plumlee) had a little more up and down day, but did some really good things. He also fumbled once for a big turnover. But both did some things to excite us."

Last week, Kiffin all but said it's going to be a one-on-one race for the Ole Miss starting quarterback job between Plumlee and Corral. Just based on Saturday's scrimmage, the needle is pointing Corral.

2. Running back room could be elite

We all know what Jerrion Ealy can do. He's a legitimate NFL caliber back that will be among the best in the Southeastern Conference this season. But Kiffin wants you to know that true freshman and four-star recruit Henry Parrish Jr. is going to have a role in this offense as well.

"Henry has done extremely well," Kiffin said. "He made a number of explosive plays and really impressed the coaches and the older players as well. I'd anticipate him playing this season."

3. The defensive back room is ailing

The coaching staff didn't want to, and doesn't have to, yet disclose injury information, but they did say they're piling up in the secondary. This could be one of the reasons for the offense dominating the defense during the opening scrimmage.

4. Team still waiting on NCAA regarding transfer safety Otis Reese

Otis Reese was the nation's No. 87 overall recruit out of Leesburg, Ga. in 2018. Originally enrolling at Georgia, he transferred to Ole Miss this offseason. The team still has no ruling from the NCAA as to whether or not he'll be eligible to play in 2020.

"This is kind of a flaw in the system," Kiffin said. "It's neat what they're doing giving all players an extra year – this year doesn't count. But these guys that are sitting, if they didn't win a waiver, they're sitting and losing that year."

5. Three competing for two offensive line starting roles

Nick Broeker is the starting left tackle. Ben Brown is the starting center. Royce Newman is the starting right tackle. But it seems like there's three players battling for those two guard spots.

Caleb Warren is a name that's come up a bunch, a player who redshirted in 2019 after coming to Ole Miss from a 1A high school program. Warren and Jalen Cunningham, a redshirt sophomore who played in 10 games last year, seem to be the clubhouse leaders for those two open roles. But don't rule out some snaps for Jeremy James as well.

6. Kiffin jokes about Florida players sitting out of practice

Several starting players from the University of Florida – Ole Miss' week one opponent – are holding out of training camp stemming from the COVID-19 conditions. It's unknown whether the hold out will be long term, but Kiffin had some jokes at UF's expense.

"Players have rights to do what they want. It would be great if those guys decided to opt out," Kiffin said. "But in all seriousness, no it doesn't effect our preparation. That's five weeks away."

