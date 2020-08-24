SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Offense Beats Up on Defense in First Ole Miss Football Scrimmage

Nate Gabler

Jeff Lebby's fast-paced, high flying offense had their way on Saturday.

The Ole Miss football team held their first scrimmage of the fall training camp inside the sealed-off gates of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, an event completely closed off to all media and spectators among COVID-19 restrictions. 

In Monday's press conference, head coach Lane Kiffin was highly impressed by the Rebel offensive performance over the weekend. The defense? Not so much.

"It was good to see. The quarterbacks did some good things," Kiffin said. "The counter is, when you're making a bunch of plays on one side, that means you're not making them on the other side."

Jerrion Ealy sparked the offense with one "really nice" long run. Elijah Moore excelled, making some big catches in the passing game, one while getting his helmet ripped off and still coming up with the ball.

But Kiffin's comments are two sided. Is it good to see that dominant performance from an offense? Or does it just show the flaws on the defense?

One interesting note from talking about the scrimmage was Kiffin's high praise of redshirt sophomore quarterback Matt Corral. Corral and true sophomore John Rhys Plumlee are locked in a two-man race for the Ole Miss starting job, but it seems like – at least on Saturday – Corral made the plays to stand out. 

"I thought Matt played extremely well. He made some big plays and was really accurate," Kiffin said. "John had a little more up and down day, but did some really good things. He also fumbled once for a big turnover. But both did some things to excite us."  

Cornerback Keidron Smith elaborated on Corral's play on Saturday, laughing at Kiffin's assessment that the offense had a dominant day in comparison, but recognizing the strengths of Corral's play.

"Matt's doing a lot better. He's getting a lot better," Smith said. "He feels more confident in the pocket. We're always talking about things but I think he's doing really good throughout camp."

Outside of the quarterbacks, while Jerrion Ealy will obviously carry the load in the running back room, Kiffin had some high praise for true freshman tailback Henry Parrish Jr. out of Miami. The top-rated recruit in Kiffin's first class, Parrish is likely to play from the start and will not redshirt. 

More From The Grove Report:

Training Camp Notebook: 6 Telling Statements from Monday Press Conferences

Position Previews: Ole Miss Searching for Offensive Line Depth

Photo Slideshow: Ole Miss Football Holds First Scrimmage in The Vaught

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Training Camp Notebook: 6 Telling Statements from Monday Press Conferences

Lane Kiffin speaks to media every Monday during camp. Below are the six most interesting things to take away from talking to Kiffin, as well as left tackle Nick Broeker and defensive back Keidron Smith following Monday's practice.

Nate Gabler

Position Previews: Ole Miss Searching for Offensive Line Depth

As we near closer to a season that will get under way in just over one month, The Grove Report will be breaking down each position group as we get deeper into training camp. Today, the offensive line.

Nate Gabler

Rebels in the MLB Update: 8/24

Here's your weekly update on how the Pro Rebels are doing through the opening seven-plus games of the season:

Nate Gabler

Photo Slideshow: Ole Miss Football Holds First Scrimmage in The Vaught

The Rebels held their first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday morning inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Above you can find photos from the scrimmage.

Nate Gabler

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Names Ole Miss in Top 4

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are right there on the best athlete in Mississippi. Four-star athlete and SI All-American candidate MJ Daniels named Ole Miss among his top four contenders for his talents on Saturday morning.

Nate Gabler

Position Previews: Evaluating the Experience in the Ole Miss Secondary

Over the course of two weeks at The Grove Report, we're take a position group by position group breakdown of the Rebel roster, coming in today with the secondary.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Inside Week 1 of Training Camp and Breakout Candidates

Seemingly, we're back to as close to a normal season as you can get. This week we talked quarterbacks, funny moments at press conferences and some surprise names that have been thrown out that none of us saw coming.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss is Getting a True Track Star in Latest Commit Drew Donley

There's just something about speed. That's what Ole Miss is getting with their latest commit. Drew Donley, a three-star rated receiver out of Frisco, Tex., committed to Ole Miss on Friday night.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Lands DE Demarcus Smith Over Mississippi State, Tennessee, Others

Demarcus Smith really wanted to stay in the Southeastern Conference. Well, the Alabama pass rusher has found a home in Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

SEC COVID-19 Regulations Now Include Cardiac Evaluation Requirements

The Southeastern Conference has clarified and expanded its previously announced COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season by specifying the cardiac evaluation requirements in its initial report.

Nate Gabler