Tre Harris is Ready to Be College Football's Best WR | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the gift that Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin got in Tre Harris and working through the transfer portal to maximize his impact in 2024 for the College Football Playoff run.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about how this team might be a defensive line team in 2024 with the addition of Walter Nolen from Texas A&M and Princely Umanmielen from Florida joining JJ Pegues and Jared Ivey. Returners like Akelo Stone and true freshman Kam Franklin show how deep this unit should be for defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
In our final segment of the day, we talk backup quarterbacks and the competition between Austin Simmons and Walker Howard. This competition kicked off in the spring as both players are fighting to see who will replace Jaxson Dart in 2025.
