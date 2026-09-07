Trinidad Chambliss showed the college football world why he was among the preseason favorites for the Heisman Trophy during Sunday’s prime time window.

In Ole Miss’, 41-38, shootout win against No. 24 Louisville, Chambliss finished the game throwing for 336 yards and a trio of touchdowns, while adding 60 yards and an additional score on the ground. The second-year Division I quarterback also orchestrated the Rebels’ latest last-minute game-winning drive in what felt like a familiar spot.

“I honestly hate these games,” Chambliss explained Sunday night. “I don’t know why we do this every time. We like close, one-score games, but we got the win and that’s all that matters. I’m happy we’re 1-0.”

Chambliss’ impressive final stat line and late-game heroics required a bounce-back performance in the final two quarters.

In the first half of Sunday’s game in Music City, the Louisville defense stifled Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense. The Rebels’ star signal-caller was held to 75 passing yards, completing just over 50 percent of his passes while accounting for his only two turnovers of the game (lost fumble, interception).

Louisville’s mishap on a high snap to its punter largely paved the way for Ole Miss to hold a 10-6 lead going into halftime.

Finding a Rhythm

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) carries the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You obviously don’t want to start like that. I wasn’t doing the best. I was making bonehead decisions, turned over the ball, not being comfortable in the pocket and not just playing my type of ball that I’m capable of,” Chambliss said of the Rebels’ early offensive struggles. “I guess I had to just get used to playing again. But, yeah, we ended up swinging it around and changing things in the second half.

I told the guys at half the first half was totally on me. I took full responsibility for that. I wasn’t putting us in good positions. Like I said, I was turning over the ball so that’s totally on me. It’s not our football and I think we’re way better than what we put out on tape today. I feel like Louisville’s a good team, but we didn’t play our best offensively and defensively.”

Chambliss has not only developed into a reliable playmaker for Ole Miss, but also as a team captain that’s leaned on.

Transfer defensive end Blake Purchase and Pete Golding spoke highly of Chambliss’ displayed resilience in Nashville.

“I think he could have made a lot of excuses in the first half and in half time. We got a new OC, we got new players. We got all these things,” Golding said. “The first half didn’t go the way we wanted to but he didn’t. He took ownership and came out and I think five of the last you know second half five of the first eight drives were scoring drives. And he put it into a position to where we were in control of the game.”

“I feel like my team has all the trust in me. They believe that I’m a really good quarterback and that I’m going to have mistakes here and there. I’m human,” Chambliss added. “I’m not perfect and they understand that I’m not trying to do those things. I love that. My teammates — if something happens that doesn’t go our way, okay, boom, we’re not even thinking about it. Next play mentality. Props to Blake and the defense and PG.”

Sunday night was not the first time Chambliss took proverbial bullets for the Rebels’ offensive shortcomings. He expressed similar characteristics last season against Miami, Georgia and Washington State.

“You got to have a short memory as a quarterback. You’re going to make mistakes, but it’s how you respond (the) next drive and what you do with the mistakes that you learn from. Me being a leader on this team, I can’t be a Debbie Downer and show terrible attitude and have my head down and kick my helmet. I can’t have a temper tantrum out there,” Chambliss said of overcoming mistakes. “I can be a little frustrated, but I can’t show it to my team too much. Just make sure that I have the next play mentality.”

Pete Golding was eager to see how his team would respond to adversity all fall camp, and immediately got a tangible answer from his quarterback to start the season.

Up next for Chambliss and the 1-0 Rebels are the Charlotte 49ers (0-1) in Oxford. The winless 49ers will present an opportunity for Ole Miss to play a much cleaner game at home, before welcoming LSU back to Oxford the following week.

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