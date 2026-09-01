OXFORD | Throughout the offseason Ole Miss has magnified its star offensive backfield by marketing Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy at every opportunity it could.

In July, the program ignited its Heisman Trophy campaign by selling buttons, stickers and yard signs reading ‘H6I5MEN’. The two also joined Pete Golding in Tampa, Florida for SEC Media Days later in the month, shortly after each inked NIL deals with Nike. Towards the end of August, Ole Miss marketed its offensive stars nationally by putting their faces and images all over Times Square in New York City and the Sphere in Las Vegas.

“It’s been crazy,” Chambliss said following Tuesday’s practice. “Seeing my face and seeing Ole Miss football on the billboards and on the screens and Times Square — then obviously the Sphere as well was just unbelievable. Never would’ve thought that my face or my team would be in that position.”

“It means a lot,” Lacy added. “Just having the opportunity to be on that platform in New York and Las Vegas is just amazing. Being one of the candidates with Trinidad is just a great opportunity….I just try to focus on the main thing. God first and just being prepared for the moment because I know that the day is going to come when we go back on the field and just have fun and play ball.”

A Growing Bond

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy smiles as quarterback Trinidad Chambliss asks him a few questions during the CFP and Fiesta Bowl Media Day at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Back when Chambliss was on his initial visit to Oxford last spring, as a little-known quarterback brought in to be a one-year backup, Lacy was the first teammate that met with him and his family.

“Kewan was the first Rebel that we ended up having lunch with during the recruitment,” Trinidad’s father, Trent Chambliss, previously told Ole Miss On SI. “Just a fine young man since day one. Hardworking as well (and) highly skilled. From my understanding, just a great individual overall.”

“I feel like our bond just keeps getting better and better. I had lunch with him and his family on his visit here. It was great just meeting him before everything, and then just seeing him grow has just been amazing,” Lacy explained Tuesday. “It’s just super exciting knowing that it’s more to come. I’m just super excited for me and him.”

The Rebels’ first round hopeful running back has seen plenty of growth from his quarterback since that lunch.

“Really just his growth as a leader,” Lacy said of Chambliss. “I feel like he stepped into that role early on, but he wasn’t a starter coming into the season. Now having a whole spring, fall camp (and) summer under his belt, I feel like he stepped (further) into the leadership role.”

As the summer heat starts to wind down and the calendar turns to September, No. 9 Ole Miss remains just five days away from spotting the ball against No. 24 Louisville in what will be a pivotal start in Nashville.

After all of the up and down offseason talk from national talking heads, Chambliss and Lacy are just ready to see a defense other than Pete Golding’s for the first time since the Fiesta Bowl back in January.

The star duo have their full attention on the Cardinals’ defense.

“Really just how physical they are,” Lacy said of Louisville’s defense. “They’re competitive, so it’s going to be a good game. Good, hard, game.”

“Very high motor,” Chambliss added. “They play hard, they play physical. They beat Miami last year. They’re a well coached team, very high motor and they got some good guys over there…It’s kind of been the same mindset the whole offseason, knowing that I’m QB1. But, I mean, I’m not going to attack any other way that it was last year. It’s just another game and I’m going to attack it the same way I did all the other games last year.”

Kickoff between the Rebels and Cardinals on Sept. 6 is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

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