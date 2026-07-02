Trinidad Chambliss Not Among 6 Ole Miss Players to Get Preseason All-American Honors

Heading into their first season under head coach Pete Golding, the Ole Miss Rebels had a strong group of players named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-America Team.

Phil Steele is an American sportswriter and analyst who specializes in football, both college and professional. He is best known for his annual preseason publication, Phil Steele’s College Football Preview, which is well used by sports experts and bettors for college football thanks to its incredible depth and statistical information.

The Rebels claim two spots on the first team, three on the third team, and one on the fourth team.

Fourth Team

Keaton Thomas - Linebacker

Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) during warmups before the game against the Samford Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading uniforms, the former Baylor Bear is heading into his role as an Ole Miss Rebel. During his junior year at Baylor, he racked up 99 tackles, 62 of which were solo.

Seven tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breaks, and one interception. Most notably, his returned fumble led to a touchdown. He is expected to make a direct impact on the Rebels.

Third Team

Will Echoles - Defensive Lineman

He’s been making lists all offseason; he sits with 68 total tackles, five sacks leading to 15 lost yards, and an impressive five defended passes. Echoles is heading into his third season as a Rebel with a clear idea of where he needs to be for success.

Patrick Kutas - Offensive Lineman

Serving as the anchor to Ole Miss’ offense, starting all 11 regular season games, SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors, and was awarded the Kent Hull Trophy, awarded to the top collegiate offensive lineman in Mississippi.

Suntarine Perkins - Linebacker

One of the strongest defenders with 81 total tackles and four and a half sacks, Perkins is to be feared by opposing offenses. He topped off the season with five passes defended, one interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumbles recovered.

First Team

Lucas Carneiro - Kicker

The Sugar Bowl sweetheart, without a single extra point missed and only four field goals, Carneiro is a force to be reckoned with and a player to keep an eye out for. Coming off a hot season, the Rebels are looking to him to tie up any loose ends.

Kewan Lacy - Running Back

Everyone knows his name, and it would be quite the shock if he did not find himself on this list. Finishing the 2025 season with 306 carries, 1,567 yards, and 24 rushing touchdowns. Lacy is the leader of the pack in many ways; how he plays this year could determine the season for the rest of the team.

One thing to question is why we do not see Trinidad Chambliss anywhere on the list, even though he appears on the cover of certain editions. It could be due to the ongoing trial while editing, or the Rebel may not sit at the caliber Steele is looking for.

Either way, Chambliss is not on the list, meaning more fire in the fight to prove himself worthy to the NCAA, Rebel Nation, College Football Playoff, and now Steele.

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