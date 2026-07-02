Why Pete Golding's Ole Miss Might Be Better Than Lane Kiffin's 2025 Team

When the news first broke that Lane Kiffin was leaving Oxford for Baton Rouge, many likely expected the Ole Miss Rebels wouldn’t be able to sustain the success that the now-LSU Tigers head coach brought with him. Those same folks likely expected much of the Ole Miss roster to follow in their head coach’s footsteps.

Yet, while the outside noise was deafening, the drama of Kiffin’s often-stated discontent with the immediacy of his departure from the Rebels, Ole Miss under new head coach Pete Golding began building the foundation for what could be the best Rebels team yet.

But why? How could the 2026 Rebels surpass the historic 2025 iteration? One in which they not only broke through the College Football Playoff but also came within plays of the national championship game.

1. Portal Throne

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A key cog in the machine that Kiffin built in Oxford relied on the transfer portal. “The Portal King” is not just a nickname that was given to Kiffin; it was his roster-building blueprint. The Rebels went to the portal over and over again under Kiffin, landing immediate impact players from other top programs, or, in the case of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, finding hidden gems.

Any questions about what Kiffin’s departure would mean for Ole Miss in the transfer portal were quickly silenced by Golding and Co. The Rebels brought in 31 new players via the portal, which is just one off the 32 players that Kiffin landed the offseason prior - which was a team record.

No, this Ole Miss portal class didn’t finish inside the top-five like the four years prior, but they were still in the top-15 at No. 14.

Among the top players were linebacker Luke Ferrelli, offensive tackle Carius Curnie, defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis, and wide receiver Jontay Cook.

2. Keeping the Core Together

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4), quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) pose for a photo after the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As easy as it would’ve been for the Rebels to let the distractions of their head coach leaving just weeks before the start of the playoff, Ole Miss and its players did the opposite. With top players in Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, Will Echoles, and Suntarine Perkins leading the way, the Rebels came together and won games in January despite Kiffin.

Now, as they look to build off that deep playoff run, those same leaders are part of the core that came back in 2026. All of them were recruited to play at Ole Miss under Kiffin, and still forewent the choice of following that coach to Baton Rouge.

Any chance at being better than the 13-2 Rebels starts and ends with that core group of players.

3. A Full Season of the Best Duo in College Football?

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts with running back Kewan Lacy (5) after a touchdown run during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels indeed have some unknowns at wide receiver compared to last year, with the departures of De’Zhaun Stribling, Harrison Wallace II, and Cayden Lee. But what they lack in proven production out wide, they more than make up for it in the backfield with Chambliss and Lacy back for another season.

From the unknown former DII quarterback to the No. 8 finalist for the Heisman Trophy, last season was a Cinderella story. He found his way on the field suddenly due to an injury to Austin Simmons two games into the season. Before holding onto the job for the rest of the season as he led the Rebels to the brink of a national championship game.

Meanwhile, Lacey was a workhorse in the backfield. He won the Doak Walker Award for being the best running back in college football, finishing with 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Chambliss and Lacy worked their magic in January, leading to a deep run, which leaves you wondering what things could have looked like if Chambliss had been the starting quarterback from Day 1 last season.

Now, you won’t have to wonder. Chambliss has the full offseason and the 13 starts from last season to build off of. While, Lacy has had even more time to recover from the shoulder that bothered him late last season.

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