Two Ole Miss Rebels Selected by Michigan Panthers in UFL Draft
Dayton Wade and Isaac Ukwu were very strong playmakers for the Ole Miss Rebels, as the two former transfer portal players provided tons of spark throughout their careers in Oxford.
Over the past couple of years, the Ole Miss Rebels defensive line has taken some huge steps forward. With additions via the portal and through development under coach Randall Joyner, the defensive front has been more stout. One player who has been overlooked at times is Isaac Ukwu, a guy who made some big time plays in 2023, recording 3.5 sacks.
While Ukwu went undrafted in the NFL, he finally got his opportunity in pro football in the UFL as the Michigan Panthers selected him in the third round of the College Draft.
Ukwu started his career at James Madison where he was First Team All-Sun Belt in 2022, recording 16.5 sacks over three seasons. Ukwu was also an Honorable Mention All-American in that 2022 season.
Ukwu didn't replicate the success he had in the Sun Belt during his time in the SEC, but he was a very valuable depth piece for that defensive line and was a productive pass rusher throughout 2023. One moment that sticks out is his sack to open the half at Tulane, the tone-setting play the Rebels needed to start that eventual comeback.
Dayton Wade was one of the most underrated players of the Rebels roster throughout his two seasons in Oxford. Wade was a constant threat in the air and on the ground as his elite speed and hands made him a home run hitter in Lane Kiffin's offense.
Jaxson Dart and Wade became one of the top combos in the SEC, as Wade was a great security blanket, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Wade made acrobatic catches look easy and was a Sportscenter Top 10 play waiting to happen every time he stepped on the field. Wade is only 5-foot-9, 175 pounds but is a very physical player in the slot. He had a big time block in Athens that really opened some eyes.
Both of these guys could be stars in the United Football League and have the ability to reach that NFL level. Wade was picked up by the Ravens but didn't make the team, so he should be able to get a ton of reps and flash at this level.