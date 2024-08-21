Two Rebels Names We Aren't Talking About Enough | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses two names that we aren't talking about enough with about a week to go until the season opener. Trey Washington and John Saunders were really good for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin last year, and fans have a tendency to look at the new transfer portal defensive backs instead of returning pieces, but Saunders and Washington will have a lot to say in who starts against Furman.
Brandon Turnage, the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide transfer, name-dropped John Saunders as the slot corner in this defense. That could have been a slip up and someone else could start, but that safety room also includes Key Lawrence, Louis Moore and Yam Banks. The point is that it's easy for a player to get lost in the shuffle.
In our final segment of the day, we talk coach Bryan Brown's shiny new objects that came over from the transfer portal mixing with returners, like Jaden Canady from the Tulane Green Wave. It's probably the biggest question of fall camp for Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding, and that is how this safety room is going to shake out for the Furman Paladins' game. The returners could get the short end of the stick.
