Tyrann Mathieu Speaks Out Against The Transfer Portal

Current NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu does not like the Transfer Portal because he feels it’s the easy way out.

When you are a famous NFL player like Tyrann Mathieu, and you make a definitive public statement about sport or just about anything else, it’s news.

Well, here you go, as he’s definitely made a statement about the ongoing saga that is the Transfer Portal.

It’s ironic that one of LSU’s most iconic recent stars talks down about the Transfer Portal. Why? Well, the Tigers just received a big-time transfer that’s going to compete for LSU’s starting quarterback position. That would be former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels. Yes, the same Daniels that was a national recruit out of high school and still has aspirations of playing in the NFL himself. With that said, what side of the coin do you prefer?

Do you like the Transfer Portal as is or do you prefer the old situation where college athletes had to sit out a year and then play thereafter? There are different ways to view it. To say that the issue is subjective would be an understatement. For those in favor of it, there are legitimate points of interest that should be taken into account.

For one, coaches leave and immediately start back up at another institution. No penalty. Just wham! They are gone from one school and on to the next just as we saw in record number last fall. The players in the old system, meanwhile, were stuck at school “x” after signing their letter of intent even if the coach left. That’s tough (and not easy to get out of even with a request).

Second, having to sit out a year, when a coach does not. Why? That’s another tough pill to swallow.

Third, situations change. Family issues could lead to a player needing to return closer to home to help with the family. Being penalized to sit out a year is awkward at best. Now there are several points on the side of the Honey Badger and those that do not like the Transfer Portal as well.

Too many players just quit and/or transfer because they do not like where they stand on the current depth chart. As Mathieu noted in his tweet, he was “pushed” because of the players he competed with and against for playing time. His point could be a good point. Many players could potentially use a lesson while competing and many of them might be jumping ship too soon.

Another way to look at the Transfer Portal from a negative light stems from how it creates chaos with college rosters. Players bail on their teammates and coaches, as well as the fans, when they suddenly leave. Well, at least that’s how some see it.

Additionally, it’s cutting high school players off from chances to earn scholarships. Numerous players transfer from one college to another, especially when it’s FCS up to the FBS level, and that’s hurt the high school players attempting to earn scholarships in the numbers game that is scholarship limits, which remain the same at the sport's highest level.

This list could continue for either side of the argument. Regardless of whether a person stands with or against the Honey Badger and his thoughts about NIL, it’s definitely interesting. The Transfer Portal is going to be a topic that’s debated for a very long time.

At Ole Miss, it was used as a key recruiting tool to bring in college-level talent ready to contribute upon arrival. Even as of Tuesday, the Rebels aren't done chasing talent in the portal.