Tysheem Johnson Evaluation: Could He Start Day One for Ole Miss?

Ole Miss just landed the next big thing in the Rebel secondary, as SI All-American candidate Tysheem Johnson committed to join the Rebels on Wednesday night.

Johnson, a 5-foot-10 and 185-pound athlete recruit who plays both safety and running back in high school, will be coming to Ole Miss as a hybrid safety. As he told The Grove Report when talking last week before his commitment, going somewhere he has the chance to play early was a big part in his decision. Well, he's going to get a chance at Ole Miss as a true freshman.

"Johnson is a combo safety who could play early at Ole Miss for sure," said Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr. "He's at his best with the ball in the air but not quite as polished up on single coverage as a potential corner."

For an Ole Miss team who just gave up over 400 yards passing in week one to Kyle Trask and Florida, a serious talent influx that comes with a guy like Johnson – plus fellow SI All-American safety recruit Dink Jackson – can only help. There's no logical reason for the Ole Miss defensive staff to give him a look from day one as a true freshman.

Where Johnson's strengths come with his ball skills and roaming the middle of the field, Garcia points out that his man coverage skills need some work. He could also stand to put on some weight if he's going to be asked to play the star safety role, which would require him to operate more in the box to stop the run.

Below you can read our full, updated scouting report on Johnson. His junior year highlights are above.

Tysheem Johnson's SI All-American Scouting Report:

Frame: Average length, yet excellent chisel and definition. Clearly defined upper-body and abdomen with tight waist. Straight lower-base with fair bubble for size.



Athleticism: Plays multiple positions with good foot quickness and lower-half coordination. Balanced in his pedal and his solid hip fluidity to flip and transition. Change of direction appears more natural and fluid after he’s been on the move. Drives on underneath routes with good angles to ball and man.

Instincts: Works with good ball skills on back end with good eyes, feel, anticipation, judgment and assertion in air traffic. Disrupts catch points with physicality more than length. Is reliable to walk into box pre-snap and play as a force-player from the wing/flanks. Also will play the run from depth and meet ball-carriers on second level.

Polish: Contributes as a safety, boundary corner, receiver, running back and return specialist. Safety position features him on the boundary hash and in the post, with cover-1 and cover-4 concepts. Limited size and length. Needs to add mass and strength to tackle college ball-carriers solo. Must improve man coverage skills.

Bottom Line: While he possesses average size, Johnson is a reliable safety prospect whose best attribute is his ball skills. He isn’t afraid to contribute to combatting the run, but his value comes from what he does when the ball is in flight. Johnson projects best as post or split safety in a college secondary that features quarters coverage concepts.

