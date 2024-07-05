The Grove Report

Upcoming QB Battle is Massive During Rebels' Fall Camp | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast

The battle for the Ole Miss Rebels' backup quarterback job will be a focus in the team's fall camp as Walker Howard and Austin Simmons look to be the starter in 2025.

Steven Willis

Lane Kiffin answering this is massive during Ole Miss Fall Camp | Ole Miss Rebels Podcast
Lane Kiffin answering this is massive during Ole Miss Fall Camp | Ole Miss Rebels Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the lowkey important race at backup quarterback this fall and how that will springboard into the most anticipated quarterback battle in Ole Miss history. Austin Simmons vs. Walker Howard will be a storyline this fall to watch for Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.

In the second segment of the show, we talk with Brian Smith about Winston Watkins and Ladarian Clardy in recruiting. He gives his synopsis on both players before talking about the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns entering the SEC.

In our final segment of the day, we talk about NCAA rules coming out that are completely changing the dynamic of college coaching.

Published
