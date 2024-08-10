'Versatile!' Yam Banks Describes Transition From South Alabama to Ole Miss' Secondary
The Ole Miss Rebels' secondary will feature a new look in 2024, and one major piece of that puzzle is expected to be transfer safety Yam Banks.
Banks, a Mississippi native, spent the first portions of his college career with the South Alabama Jaguars, appearing in 45 games with 147 total tackles (91 solo), with 16.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks and seven interceptions. He came to campus in January and was able to participate in spring practice, and those weeks helped him adjust to defensive coordinator Pete Golding's scheme in Oxford.
"Coming in at spring helped a lot, especially just learning new plays and new positions all around the field," Banks said. "So, I feel like coming into spring was a big help for me."
There has been plenty of focus on Ole Miss' defensive front this offseason, but the secondary should also take a step forward this fall. Banks is just one of the newcomers in that room, and they will join returning playmakers like John Saunders Jr. in an attempt to shut down the passing games of opposing SEC offenses.
"It's kind of crazy actually," Banks said. "There's really not a guaranteed spot for anybody. We always rotate. Every team period, we rotate. I feel like we've got a deep room."
One of Banks' offseason goals was to prove he can be a versatile player and move around to different positions on the field. He seems to have accomplished that task, but becoming accustomed to these different roles as a player who primarily plays a nickel position is sometimes challenging.
"In the safety room, we play sides," Banks said. "Sometimes, I go to free safety, and sometimes, I even go to linebacker and play a 'dollar set.' Just learning different positions and knowing where I am at all times so I can make sure I'm in the right call at all times."
Banks and the Rebels will continue through fall camp until their season opener at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.