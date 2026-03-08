Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for a pivotal stretch on the recruiting trail this offseason with the spring and summer months set to bring multiple visitors to Oxford.

Ole Miss pulled off a significant addition to the program's 2027 Recruiting Class on Friday when Ackerman (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker revealed a commitment.

Shumaker checks in as a Top-50 prospect in America and the No. 5 rated defensive lineman with programs from coast-to-coast entering his process following a strong junior campaign in the Magnolia State.

But it's Ole Miss that holds the commitment after popping on Friday. Could it jumpstart a streak of new verbal pledges for Golding and the Rebels?

Three Potential Targets: Who's on the Board?

No. 1: ATH Mason Moore

Baton Rouge (La.) Central High athlete Mason Moore has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment this offseason.

Moore has flown under-the-radar for much of his high school career, but there remains interest from multiple powerhouse programs as he works through his recruitment - including an aggressive pursuit from the Ole Miss program.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, and Southern University, among others, across his prep career.

But Pete Golding and his Ole Miss staff are intensifying their pursuit for the Louisiana native after locking in an official visit this week.

Moore will make his way up to Oxford (Miss.) during the weekend of May 1-3 as the Rebels prepare to roll out the red carpet during his multi-day stay in the Magnolia State.

No. 2: OL Antonio Keefer

Memphis (Tenn.) Southwind four-star offensive lineman Antonio Keefer made his way down to Oxford this week for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff.

Keefer checks in as a Top-25 rated offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple schools pursuing his services amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his prep career.

"On film, Keefer demonstrates some intriguing physical ability. He fires off the ball well, and when asked to pull, he moves fluidly," Rivals wrote. "When operating in space, he keeps his head on a swivel, always looking for a victim.

Ole Miss hosted multiple priority targets this week with Keefer emerging as a top prospect on the board - where he checked in with Ole Miss on Friday:

No. 3: DL Mitchell Turner

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner has trimmed his list of finalists to eight schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut for the elite Magnolia State prospect.

Turner checks in as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class after cruising up the recruiting rankings in the recent Rivals update as programs galore continue battling for his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

NEWS: Elite 2027 DL Mitchell Turner is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 275 DL from Louisville, MS is ranked as the No. 3 DL in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/k5pRvUZLhz pic.twitter.com/VM1tA75kyz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 6, 2026

Now, after blossoming into a national prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Turner has contenders emerging in his process with the Ole Miss Rebels among the standouts.

The Mississippi standout is down to eight schools after trimming his list with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: