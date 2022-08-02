Skip to main content

WATCH: Former Ole Miss Receiver DK Metcalf Involved in Practice Dust-Up

Tensions ran high for the former Rebel on Tuesday.

The Seattle Seahawks and receiver DK Metcalf recently agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million contract extension.

If there were any questions surrounding the 24-year-old's competitiveness following the deal, Monday's practice answered them.

After the conclusion of a drill, Metcalf and defensive end Darrell Taylor engaged in a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a face-to-face confrontation before teammates jumped in to separate them.

While the incident never reached fight status, it was the first notable altercation in Seattle's camp.

Training camp skirmishes happen frequently around the league, but Metcalf's involvement makes this one all the more noteworthy, especially considering his recent extension and history of on-field outbursts.

Last season, Metcalf admitted to having three separate talks with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll centered around controlling his emotions, something the Ole Miss graduate feels will only improve as he ages.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I'm a passionate player and I'm never going to back down from anything," Metcalf said. "(Carroll) understands that, but at the same time, I'm starting to become a leader on this team, and I've got to grow up and continue to get better."

For Metcalf, Seattle's recent extension signaled trust and a belief that he can become a "face of the franchise" type of player. His responsibilities include leading the team off the field, something he'll aim to improve on during his fourth season.

The other player involved was Taylor, a 25-year-old who started five games a season ago after missing his rookie season with a leg injury and posted 6.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits across 16 games. He's a potential long-term starter at SAM linebacker for the Seahawks.

The incident can be viewed in a few different lights. On one hand, teammates going at each other is never a positive. However, for a Seahawks team looking to build towards the future, having two young building blocks competing at a high level in early August is an encouraging sign for the mental makeup of the organization moving forward.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

DK_Metcalf
Football

WATCH: Former Ole Miss Receiver DK Metcalf Involved in Practice Dust-Up

By Daniel Flickjust now
Lane Kiffin
Football

Ole Miss Ranked Top 20 in Preseason AP Poll Projection

By Ben King2 hours ago
Braxton Myers
Recruiting

More Ole Miss Football Recruiting Momentum Appears on the Way

By The Grove Report Staff5 hours ago
USATSI_13686135
Football

Rebel Lineman Nick Broeker Named to Lombardi Award Watch List

By John Macon Gillespie6 hours ago
Devon_Achane
Football

Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies

By Ben KingAug 1, 2022 4:35 PM EDT
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?

By Brian SmithAug 1, 2022 2:58 PM EDT
Chris Johnson Running Back Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard
Recruiting

Speedy South Florida RB Johnson Says Ole Miss and Miami Top His List

By The Grove Report StaffAug 1, 2022 10:50 AM EDT
Lane Kiffin
Recruiting

Rebels Add JUCO OL Commitment Izavion Miller

By The Grove Report StaffJul 31, 2022 9:26 PM EDT