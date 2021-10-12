WATCH: Lane Kiffin Getting Rebels Ready For Tennessee In An Interesting Way

The Rebel head coach is getting his team ready for a trip to Knoxville in a unique way.

No. 13 Ole Miss is gearing up for a trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is preparing his team for the atmosphere this week in practice.

Kiffin spent one season as the Tennessee head coach in 2009 before leaving for a job at USC, so he is familiar with the crowd noise and other atmosphere qualities found at Neyland Stadium. It's on that note that Kiffin is adding an extra element to practice this week as the Rebels prepare for their road trip.

Kiffin tweeted this on Tuesday:

If you listen closely, you can hear "Rocky Top," the fight song at the University of Tennessee, playing in the background of this play. Neyland Stadium in Knoxville has a capacity of over 102,000, and along with getting the Rebels ready to deal with crowd noise, it appears Kiffin and his staff are preparing them for noise from the opposing band as well.

While he was at Tennessee in 2009, Kiffin faced Ole Miss in Oxford. Ole Miss fans may remember Dexter McCluster's performance in that game as he put up 324 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns on that afternoon in November. Now, Kiffin is on the opposing sideline and will be returning to Knoxville for the first time as a head coach since he left for USC.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Volunteers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on SEC Network.

