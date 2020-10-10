WATCH: Lane Kiffin on College Gameday Talking Nick Saban, Ole Miss and More

"I don't know, maybe like an ex. There's some good and some bad."

The Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban Dynamic is so fascinating.

As the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, it'll be the first on-field meeting between Kiffin and Saban since the now-Rebel coach was the Alabama offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016.

Ahead of the matchup in Oxford on Saturday night, Kiffin sat down with the ESPN College Gameday team for a really good feature story on the relationship between the two coaches and his first year at Ole Miss.

You can watch the full feature story here.

More on Ole Miss vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to Watch Saturday's Matchup

Opinion: Bizarre, Hurricane Filled Randomness Benefits Ole Miss against Alabama

How Lane Kiffin Helped Nick Saban Embrace Modern Offensive Philosophy

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.