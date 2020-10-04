WATCH: Lane Kiffin Talks His First Win at Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin got his first win as the head coach at Ole Miss yesterday, and it could not have come in a more dramatic fashion.

Kiffin's offense looked impressive, yet again, in the 42-41 overtime win over Kentucky on the road on Saturday. However, again, the defense had issues.

See here for everything Kiffin said after the win.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.