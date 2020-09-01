SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

WATCH: Lane Kiffin Talks 2nd Scrimmage, COVID-19 Hitting the Team, More

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin spoke to media on Tuesday for the first time in eight days. 

He spoke about the team's second scrimmage on Sunday, how the team is dealing with a handful of COVID-19 cases that have hit the team, the quarterback race and more. 

See above for the full interview.

More From The Grove Report:

August Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Is Ole Miss at With the Class of 2021?

Ole Miss QB Target Maddox Kopp Committing Tuesday: Is It Ole Miss?

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lane Kiffin Believes a National Champion Should be Crowned after the Fall

Speaking to media on Tuesday afternoon, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was asked his opinions on whether college football would be able to, or should, crown a National Champion following the conclusion of the fall schedule.

Nate Gabler

Top 10 intriguing coaching debuts (Kiffin sighting)

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/31/coaching-debuts-lane-kiffin-mike-leach

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Kickoff Times, TV Networks Announced for Four of First Six Games

The Southeastern Conference has announced kickoff times and TV networks for four of Ole Miss' first six football contests.

Nate Gabler

August Recruiting Roundup: Where Is Ole Miss at With the Class of 2021?

In the month of August, two of the three commitments came at receiver, both from Texas. The third was Demarcus Smith, a defensive end out of Alabama. See below for all recent updates with the Ole Miss Class of 2021.

Nate Gabler

Class of 2022 Contact Rolling Out For Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin

Starting in September, football, baseball, softball and women's basketball can start reaching out with official recruiting materials, general and electronic correspondence to both athletes and parents of athletes entering their junior year of high school – the class of 2022.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss QB Target Maddox Kopp Committing Tuesday: Is It Ole Miss?

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will have a big day or a big letdown on Tuesday. Maddox Kopp, The Rebels' top choice in the 2021 recruiting class at quarterback will be committing on Sept. 1. Is it Ole Miss?

Nate Gabler

Rebels in the MLB Update: 8/31

We'll keep you posted if any Rebels are on the move, but here's your weekly update on how the Pro Reb are doing through the opening portion of the season:

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed out of Ole Miss This Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the latest out of Oxford. Here's the top stories you might have missed from Ole Miss sports this past week.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Commit Drew Donley: "That's My Dream School"

Drew Donley, a 6-foot-2 track star wide receiver from Frisco, Tex., committed to Ole Miss last week. Two weeks before that, he came to campus with his father and high school quarterback for the first time.

Nate Gabler

Former Rebel Donte Moncrief Finds a New NFL Home

Donte Moncrief signed a contract on Saturday to join the New York Jets. This upcoming 2020 season will be his seventh in the league.

Nate Gabler