WATCH: Lane Kiffin Talks Weekend's Scrimmage, COVID Absences, Tackling and More

Nate Gabler

We're four weeks into training camp. Now with three full scrimmages in the books, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to media in a Labor Day delayed Tuesday press conference.

See above for everything Kiffin said to media on Tuesday, from the weekend's scrimmage and players missing time and from the NCAA and Otis Reece to Canadian transfer Deane Leonard.

