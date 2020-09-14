SI.com
The Grove Report
WATCH: Lane Kiffin Talks Florida, Scrimmages, Optimistic COVID Momentum and More

Nate Gabler

We are now five weeks into training camp, and with four scrimmages in the books, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to media in his standard Monday time slot today.

See above for everything Kiffin said to media, from the weekend's fourth scrimmage and opening weekend against Florida, to some positive momentum on the COVID-19 front and players returning the practice.

