WATCH: Ole Miss Relives Quincy Adeboyejo's 'Tip Six' With 66 Days Until Kickoff
The 2024 season is quickly approaching for the Ole Miss Rebels, and the program continued its countdown to kickoff on social media on Wednesday.
The Rebels are now 66 days away from their season opener against Furman, and they celebrated that mark by reliving one of the most famous plays in school history. Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo hauled in a 66-yard touchdown reception against the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2015 on a play that is remembered as the "Tip Six."
You can watch the video below.
The Rebels entered this game with a 2-0 record, and they were seeking back-to-back wins over Alabama for the first time in school history.
Quarterback Chad Kelly handled an errant snap to start the play, and facing pressure, he threw a desperation heave in the direction of wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, but the ball bounced off of him and the Tide defenders and into the arms of Adeboyejo who took it the distance.
This play proved to be an important one because, despite a sizable lead late, the Rebels had to hold on to claim a 43-37 win in Tuscaloosa that night in mid-September. Ole Miss would go on to have some disappointing losses in the 2015 season (including the infamous fourth-and-25 debacle against Arkansas), but it would earn a bid to the Sugar Bowl and knock off Oklahoma State in the process, securing the Rebels' first 10-win season since 2003.
As far as 2024 is concerned, Ole Miss once again has its eyes on the postseason, but this time, it's in the form of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Rebels will begin their campaign at home on Aug. 31 when they play host to the Furman Paladins.