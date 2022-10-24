‘We Need to Swarm and Punish’: Senior Defensive Lineman KD Hill on Struggling Run Defense

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels’ undefeated season finally ended this past Saturday against the LSU Tigers in Death Valley, losing 45-20.

Ole Miss swung first and took a promising 17-3 lead at the beginning of the second quarter. They entered the second half up 20-17, but LSU had already gone on a 14-3 run of their own. Momentum was on the Tigers' side, and it carried over through the half. LSU shutout Ole Miss in the second half en route to their 45-20 victory.

While the Rebels’ offense was not able to muster a single point in the second half, it was the defense that continued to make the same mistakes that have haunted them all season. LSU ran for 252 yards in the game, and 121 of these yards came from junior quarterback Jayden Daniels. Ole Miss knew they had to contain the dual threat quarterback, and they failed to do so.

Daniels has found success with his legs all season, but he exploded for a season high in every rushing category against the Rebels. His previous season high in rushing yards this season came against Auburn when he ran the ball 16 times, for 59 yards, and one touchdown for an average of 3.7 yards per carry. Daniels ran the ball 23 times, for 121 yards, and three touchdowns for an average of 5.3 yards per carry versus Ole Miss.

The Rebels’ defense might be struggling, but the players in this unit are not going to back down.

“One thing I love about this brotherhood is that we always have each other’s back,” Hill said. “We are going to get back up and fight.”

This unit has faced several tough backfields this season, but it is fair to say there is no tougher backfield then the one they practice against.

“We need to continue to have confidence,” Hill said. “We need to focus on technique and the small details because we are beating ourselves.”

It is easier said than done, but it all starts with a positive mindset and the players sticking together.

“We need to swarm and punish,” Hill said. “We just need to play Ole Miss football.”

